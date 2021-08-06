Cancel
Protests

Protesters Descend on Murphy's Mask Announcement

spotonnewjersey.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST BRUNSWICK - A few hundred loud, passionate and often angry protesters amassed outside the town's Memorial School this afternoon waiting for Phil Murphy to arrive. They chanted "My child, my choice," in opposition to the reinstated school mask mandate and waved signs calling...

Phil Murphy
