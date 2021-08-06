Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Kiszla: Get out of Mom’s way! Allyson Felix wins 10th medal of storied Olympic career in 400 meters.

By Mark Kiszla
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — The toughest job a woman can love?. By comparison, winning 10 Olympic medals is no sweat. At age 35, Allyson Felix is the first female in the 121 years women have been running track at the Summer Games to earn 10 medals. And that’s no small feat, not only requiring swift feet, but the stubborn refusal to put those feet up in retirement after four trips to the Olympics.

www.journal-advocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Camryn
Person
Stephenie Ann Mcpherson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Running Track#Bronze Medal#Motherhood#Icu#Nike#Covid#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportswcn247.com

Felix sets a record, wins bronze for 10th Olympic medal

TOKYO (AP) — Allyson Felix finished third in the 400 meters to win her 10th medal and become the most-decorated woman in the history of Olympic track. The 35-year-old stalwart of American track and field started in the outside lane and outraced Stephanie Ann McPherson of Jamaica to take third place by .15 seconds. Shaunae Miller-Uibo blew away the field and won in 48.36 seconds to defend her Olympic title from Rio de Janeiro. Felix’s 10th medal broke a tie with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey. It also matches Carl Lewis. The victory for Felix comes nearly three years after she helped spearhead a conversation about the way women are treated in track. She had a daughter in 2018.
SportsTimes Daily

Allyson Felix's 11th Olympic medal comes in US 4x400 relay

TOKYO (AP) — Allyson Felix won her 11th career Olympic medal Saturday, combining with her American teammates to finish the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without...
SportsNBC Chicago

Track and Field in Review: Felix Wins Medal No. 11, 400m Hurdles Records Obliterated

Men's 10,000m: Twenty-one-year-old Selemon Barega, the 2019 world silver medalist, held off world record-holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda to return Ethiopia atop the podium for the first time since the back-to-back eras of Haile Gebrselassie and Kenenisa Bekele, who together took home four straight Olympic golds for the East African nation from 1996 to 2012.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Allyson Felix wins 400-meter bronze, yet another medal in lifetime of accomplishments

TOKYO — Allyson Felix dropped onto her back and looked up at the sky above Olympic Stadium, her breath depleted but her hope of winning a medal still filling her heart. When she saw the scoreboard and realized she had finished third in the women’s 400-meter race Friday night, she thought not of having made history by winning her 10th Olympic medal and becoming the all-time leader in medals among female track and field athletes, or of tying Carl Lewis for the most Olympic track and field medals won by an American.
SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Allyson Felix made history winning 11th Olympic medal in the Women's 4x400 final and fans were thrilled

Whenever you mention the greatest names to touch the track, you have to mention Allyson Felix. She is the GOAT. Felix and the absolute dream team of Dalilah Muhammad, Sydney McLaughlin and Athing Mu won gold in the women’s 4×400 meter final on Saturday morning, giving Felix an 11th career Olympic medal in the final race of her Olympic career. And that final medal put her into a pantheon no one else in American history has been able to reach.
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star cheers as her athlete beau triumphantly helps U.S. basketball team score a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner is celebrating after her boyfriend, Team USA basketball star Devin Booker, helped his team to an Olympic gold medal.
Behind Viral VideosNBC News

Team USA Paintball player kicked off team after backlash over controversial TikTok

Andrea Martinez had just woken up from a nap when she saw the video of her Team USA Paintball teammate. Her husband had awakened her, telling her something was up with her team, as her phone "was going crazy," she said. Her teammates, who were competing on the East Coast, were frantically trying to contact her to alert her about the TikTok video that was setting off a firestorm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy