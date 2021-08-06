Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Girls Varsity Golf finishes 5th place at Lake Central Invite with Deboard as Medalist.

kvhsathletics.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Girls Varsity Golf team finished in 5th place at the Lake Central Invite. Brynlee Deboad shot an impressive 82 and was the medalist. The Kougars will be back in action on Monday at Sandy Pines for the KV Invite at 8:00 am.

kvhsathletics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Pines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Bellefontaine, OHpeakofohio.com

School records set at girls golf invitational; recent boys results

A couple of local golfers set school records Tuesday night at the Riverside Pirate Invitational at Cherokee Hills Golf Course. Two girls set school records for lowest round. Overall medalist Kayla Watkins (junior) from Bellefontaine shot a 78 and 2nd place finisher Regan Ross (junior) of Indian Lake, who tallied a 79, both entered their school's record books.
GolfPGA Tour

Sungjae Im finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
La Junta, COnorthwestgeorgianews.com

La Junta starts boys golf season at home with second place finish

Aug. 10—The 2021-22 high school fall sports season got underway Friday as the La Junta High School boys golf team hosted its annual tournament at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course. The tournament was played under Stableford scoring rules. The scoring was five points for a double eagle, four points...
Golfmedinaathletics.com

Boys Varsity Golf starts season strong with a 6th place finish at Brunswick Tee-Off Classic

The varsity boys golf team opened up the season with a solid 6th Place finish as part of a very competitive 20-team field at the Brunswick Tee-Off Classic at Pine Hills Golf Club in Hinckley. The Bees tied for 5th but lost out on a 5th player tiebreaker to Green. Junior Preston Trumpler led the way with an even-par 71. His score earned him 3rd place in individual honors. Senior Zach Parker shot a 76.
West Lafayette, INrensselaercentral.com

Varsity Girls play in West Lafayette Invitational

The Rensselaer Varsity Girls Golf took part in the West Lafayette Invitational at a beautiful Ackerman-Allen Golf Course on Purdue’s Campus. Top scorers were Carly Drone with a 96, Jenna Miner with a 108, Addison Hesson with a 109, Maggie Hooker with a 155 and Mallory Klingler with a 125. The girls will play again Friday at The Benton Central Invitational.
Golffreelandathletics.com

2021-22 Girls Varsity Golf

Golf practice will begin on August 11th at Twin Oaks Golf Course! There will be a 30 minute parent/player meeting at the course (patio if weather permits) beginning at 6 pm. Practice will begin at 6:30, and at 7 pm we have tee times and the girls will be playing nine practice holes. The first three weeks of the season’s schedule are below. Most of our practice times will begin at 6:15 when at Twin Oaks, or 6:30 when we are at the Sawmill using the practice facilities. Once school begins we will be working with the staff at Twin Oaks to plan our practice times. We will be holding our first qualifier of the season on August 12th, and 13th. The qualifier will be 36 holes (18 holes per day) to select the first five golfers for the opening invite of the season. These qualifying rounds will be based on score and time. I will be asking that the girls can play their rounds under 3 hours and 30 minutes for 18 holes. It is important that we learn to keep a good pace while walking the course.
Hamilton County, INnoblesvillemillers.com

Miller Golf begins season with 4th place Hamilton County finish

The Miller Golfers opened the 2021 Varsity campaign with a 4th place finish in the Hamilton County Tournament, posting a team score of 320 at Harbour Trees Golf and Beach Club in Noblesville. The 2021 Hamilton County Tournament served as the first iteration of the tournament’s 18 hole format. Caroline...
Golflebanonathletics.com

Lady Tigers Golf Team finishes 3rd at Lafayette Jeff Invitational

Congrats to the LHS Girls Golf team for finishing third today at the Lafayette Invitational held at Battle Ground Golf Course. The team shot a total score of 350 and was led by Audrey Patterson and Ella Taylor’ scores of 82. Brooke Reeves had a 92, Anna Robbins a 94 and Kate Williams a 102 to round out the top 5. On the reserve team, Emma Hornbecker shot a 107, Kora Patrick shot a 130 and Mikayla Mace shot a 129. Great Job by the Lady Tigers!
Bloomington, INThe Evening News

GIRLS' GOLF: Floyd finishes fifth

BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central finished fifth in Monday's Bloomington South Invitational, one of several season-starting events around the state. The Highlanders carded a collective 342 at Bloomington Country Club. Westfield, which was ranked No. 2 in the preseason coaches poll, won the 20-team event with a score of 295. Third-ranked...
GolfDaily Record

PREP ROUDNUP | Triway golf finishes second at CVCA Invitational

Triway continued its tear to start the year with a second-place finish at the CVCA Invitational held at Glenmoor Country Club with a score of 329. Gavin Stutz was locked and loaded with a 78, Carter Schmid shot an 83, while Griffin Braun and Tyler Snyder were both a stroke back with 84s.
Fort Branch, INPrinceton Daily Clarion

Lady Titans golf wins Forest Park Invite at Christmas Lake

After just their second meet of the 2021 season, the Gibson Southern Lady Titans are already bringing hardware home to Fort Branch. Wednesday, the Lady Titans defended their Forest Park Invite title at Christmas Lake Golf Course in Santa Claus over Pocket Athletic Conference rivals Forest Park, Southridge and North Posey.
Wauseon, OHCrescent-News

Friday girls golf: Wauseon takes Montpelier Invite title

MONTPELIER – Wauseon was able to outscore Hilltop 367-386 to capture the Montpelier Invitational in girls golf on Friday. Calaway Gerken and Halle Frank, who were both named to the all-tournament team, carded matching 85s to lead the Indians. Jamie Chester, who scored medalist honors, paced the Cadets with a 79.
Golffordcountyrecord.com

DeBoard shoots even-par to win RCHS girls' golf invite

RENSSELAER — A busy summer has Kankakee Valley girls’ golf sensation Brynlee DeBoard in mid-season form. DeBoard, a sophomore, captured her first Rensselaer Central Invitational title on Tuesday, Aug. 3, shooting an even-par 72 at the Curtis Creek Golf Course to lap the field. Her finish was 16 strokes better...
Golfmedinaathletics.com

Boys Varsity Golf finishes 1st place at Alliance Golf Classic

The varsity boys golf team finished in 1st Place at the Alliance Golf Classic on Tuesday. The team shot a 315 and was led by medalist Preston Trumpler with a round of 73. Nic Fartelly shot an 80, while Kyle Salamon and Tim Caspio finished off the scoring with a pair of 81s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy