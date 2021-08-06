Girls Varsity Golf finishes 5th place at Lake Central Invite with Deboard as Medalist.

Golf practice will begin on August 11th at Twin Oaks Golf Course! There will be a 30 minute parent/player meeting at the course (patio if weather permits) beginning at 6 pm. Practice will begin at 6:30, and at 7 pm we have tee times and the girls will be playing nine practice holes. The first three weeks of the season’s schedule are below. Most of our practice times will begin at 6:15 when at Twin Oaks, or 6:30 when we are at the Sawmill using the practice facilities. Once school begins we will be working with the staff at Twin Oaks to plan our practice times. We will be holding our first qualifier of the season on August 12th, and 13th. The qualifier will be 36 holes (18 holes per day) to select the first five golfers for the opening invite of the season. These qualifying rounds will be based on score and time. I will be asking that the girls can play their rounds under 3 hours and 30 minutes for 18 holes. It is important that we learn to keep a good pace while walking the course.