When New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over as governor in two weeks, it won't be the first time she's entered high office by replacing a man who behaved badly. Hochul will become New York's first female governor on Aug. 24 with the departure of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a fellow Democrat who resigned from his position on Tuesday. The move came one week after state Attorney General Letitia James released a report that found he sexually harassed 11 women, including staffers and others who did not work for his administration.