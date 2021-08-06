Continued Sustainability of the Westville Campus

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) enthusiastically welcomes its student population back with a fall semester kickoff including two Welcome Rallies. As classes begin Aug. 23, the rallies, hosted Aug. 24 at the Westville campus and Aug. 26 at the Hammond campus, are both slated 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Westville’s rally will be hosted in the campus’s central plaza and the Hammond rally will take place in Founders Plaza. A Power Onward parade, organized by the Office of Student Life, will march through the campus buildings ahead of the start of each rally, calling all to attend the in-person celebrations. Besides meeting old and new peers, students also have an opportunity to gather information on available campus resources and discover more about the 80+ student organizations.