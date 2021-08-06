Continued Sustainability of the Westville Campus
The Purdue Board of Trustees met at the Purdue Northwest Hammond campus today. At their request, we presented a set of recommendations aimed toward ensuring the ongoing sustainability of our Westville campus. These recommendations are based upon input from and discussions with our university community, including all the PNW governance groups, as well historical and current data about student enrollment trends and our recurring budget.www.pnw.edu
