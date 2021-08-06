DraftKings under federal investigation over acquisition of SBTech following short-seller report

The shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:GNOG) are up 45% to trade at $17.77 this morning, following news that DraftKings (DKNG) agreed to acquire the firm in an all-stock deal worth $1.56 billion. DraftKings will be able to "leverage Golden Nugget's well-known brand, iGaming product experience and existing combined database of more than 5 million customers," according to a statement from DraftKings. Under the agreement, shareholders of Golden Nugget will receive 0.365 shares of DKNG's new holding company New DraftKings, for each share held as part of the deal, with the transaction set to close in the first quarter of 2022.