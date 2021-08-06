Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seminole County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Seminole by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Seminole The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Orange County in east central Florida Seminole County in east central Florida * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 739 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Orlando, Sanford, Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Ocoee, Winter Garden, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Winter Park, Casselberry, Maitland, Lake Mary, Longwood, Windermere, Bay Lake, College Park, Lockhart, Pine Hills, Goldenrod and Azalea Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bay Lake, FL
County
Seminole County, FL
City
Pine Hills, FL
City
Lake Mary, FL
City
Azalea Park, FL
State
Florida State
City
Maitland, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Longwood, FL
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
City
Winter Garden, FL
City
Ocoee, FL
City
Winter Springs, FL
City
East Lake, FL
City
Oviedo, FL
City
Seminole, FL
City
Lockhart, FL
City
Apopka, FL
City
Winter Park, FL
City
Windermere, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Central Florida#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...

Comments / 0

Community Policy