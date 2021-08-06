Flood Advisory issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Seminole The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Orange County in east central Florida Seminole County in east central Florida * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 739 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Orlando, Sanford, Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Ocoee, Winter Garden, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Winter Park, Casselberry, Maitland, Lake Mary, Longwood, Windermere, Bay Lake, College Park, Lockhart, Pine Hills, Goldenrod and Azalea Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.