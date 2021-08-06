Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Jim Bradshaw: Atomic bomb safety tips left something to be desired

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 5 days ago

In August 1950, when our GIs were heading for Korea and everybody’s nerves were on edge, the federal Atomic Energy Commission thought it was a good time to remind us just what to do if an atomic bomb should come whistling down. The advice was a little bit contradictory, as...

www.banner-tribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Bradshaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atomic Bomb#Atomic Energy Commission#Aec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

Woman who is allergic to water explains how she bathes

A woman who has a water allergy has shared her shower routine to demonstrate the kind of pain she endures just doing this simple task. Niah Selway, from the UK, suffers from a rare skin condition called Aquagenic Pruritus, where any skin contact with water causes her to have an allergic reaction.
Astronomynationalgeographic.com

This asteroid is one of the most likely to hit Earth. Here’s what it means for our future.

New ultraprecise measurements show that the asteroid Bennu has a higher chance than thought of impacting our planet sometime in the next 300 years, NASA says. For hundreds of millions of years, a top-shaped rubble pile called Bennu has orbited the sun in relative isolation. The asteroid, about a third of a mile wide at its equator, poses no immediate threat to our planet. But hundreds of years from now, there is a small chance that Bennu could slam into Earth.
Aerospace & DefensePhotonics.com

Air Force Tests Directed Energy System in Wind Tunnel

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2021 — The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is performing tests of directed energy (DE) systems in a wind tunnel to prepare the technology for airborne use. AFRL is working with the Aerodynamics Branch of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex at Arnold Air Force Base, which is helping the Air Force take directed energy systems airborne.
San Diego, CAsuasnews.com

GA-ASI Avenger equipped with Lockheed Martin Legion pod autonomously follows target aircraft

SAN DIEGO – August 2021 – For the first time ever, over the high desert of southern California on July 2, 2021, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) used an Avenger® Unmanned Aircraft System equipped with a Lockheed Martin Legion Pod® to autonomously track and follow targets of interest. This industry-funded demonstration brings military aviators one step closer to gaining autonomous systems that support manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) in joint all-domain operations.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Calculations Show Asteroid Bennu Has a Chance of Slamming Into Earth

In a study released today (August 11, 2021), NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing uncertainties related to its future orbit, and improving scientists’ ability to determine the total impact probability and predict orbits of other asteroids.
Avon, NYthelcn.com

WATCH: Avon vigil remembers atomic bombings

White dove cutouts — a symbol of peace — and luminarias lined the traffic circle in Avon as its has for many years. And signs urged passersby and motorists to ban nuclear weapons, seek peace and to “Remember Hiroshima.”. But as some 40 members of Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace...
Savannah, GAbulldawgillustrated.com

Loran Smith: Tybee Light and Atom Bombs

Have you been to Tybee Island lately? Next time you are in Savannah, take the 18-mile drive to Tybee where you can find a lot of nice restaurants which serve the best seafood. Tybee is the easternmost point in Georgia. In Indian language, Tybee means salt. The thing that most people think of when they think of Tybee is the old lighthouse. Tybee Light is one of the oldest landmarks in Georgia. The lighthouse is believed to be the third oldest lighthouse in America. The current lighthouse was completed in October 1807 and stands 144 feet above sea level.
Militarypdjnews.com

American bomber drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima

On August 6, 1945, the United States becomes the first and only nation to use atomic weaponry during wartime when it drops an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Approximately 80,000 people are killed as a direct result of the blast, and another 35,000 are injured. At least another 60,000 would be dead by the end of the year from the effects of the fallout. Though the dropping of the…
MathematicsAPS physics

Fault-Tolerant Continuous-Variable Measurement-based Quantum Computation Architecture

Continuous-variable measurement-based quantum computation on cluster states has in recent years shown great potential for scalable, universal, and fault-tolerant quantum computation when combined with the Gottesman-Kitaev-Preskill (GKP) code and quantum error correction. However, no complete fault-tolerant architecture exists that includes everything from cluster-state generation with finite squeezing to gate implementations with realistic noise and error correction. In this work, we propose a simple architecture for the preparation of a cluster state in three dimensions in which gates can be efficiently implemented by gate teleportation. To accommodate scalability, we propose architectures that allow both spatial and temporal multiplexing, with the temporally encoded version requiring as little as two squeezed light sources. Because of its three-dimensional structure, the architecture supports topological qubit error correction, while GKP error correction is efficiently realized within the architecture by teleportation. To validate fault tolerance, the architecture is simulated using surface-GKP codes, including noise from GKP states as well as gate noise caused by finite squeezing in the cluster state. We find a fault-tolerant squeezing threshold of 12.7 dB, with room for further improvement.
Public HealthFranklin Banner-Tribune

recover

The number of people who have been infected by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is difficult to determine, as millions of people may have had the virus but been asymptomatic.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.
Avon, NYThe Daily News Online

Avon vigil remembers atomic bombings

White dove cutouts — a symbol of peace — and luminarias lined the traffic circle in Avon as its has for many years. And signs urged passersby and motorists to ban nuclear weapons, seek peace and to “Remember Hiroshima.”. But as some 40 members of Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace...

Comments / 0

Community Policy