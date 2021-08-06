Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Harris English Maintains Lead at WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

By Jeff Smith
Posted by 
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WoeTu_0bKQ9TW500
Harris English looks over his yardage book during the second round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on Aug 6, 2021 in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox / PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Harris English shot a second-round 65 and will enter the weekend with a two shot lead at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

English, the overnight leader, finished his second go-round at TPC Southwind with just one bogey against four birdies and an eagle en route to a 36-hole score of 13-under par.

“That eagle, that bounce-back after my lone bogey today. No. 3 is a tough shot,” said English. “That pin’s on the left but you’ve got to stand up there with a 5-iron and strike it well.

“Hitting it to four feet there and having a relatively short eagle putt was awesome. Then the bounce-back and come out one shot better on 2 and 3 combined was great. I feel like I just really shook off that bogey well and kept on going.”

The Georgia native will be paired with Cameron Smith in Saturday’s final pairing after the Aussie shot a low-round 62 which included just 18 putts, tying the all-time PGA Tour record for fewest putts in a round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAplQ_0bKQ9TW500
Cameron Smith reacts after making birdie on the sixth green during the second round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on Aug 6, 2021 in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo by Sam Greenwood via Getty Images)

“Yeah, it’s a pretty cool little title I guess to have next to your name,” said Smith when asked about the putting record.

“Like I said, I was actually hitting really nice golf shots as well that ended up just going off the green and made a few of them, and had a chip-in there for par on 4, which kept the round going.

“Yeah, was seeing the putts really good today.”

Abraham Ancer was also at 11 under after his own round of 62. The pair were a shot clear of a trio at T4, which included Sam Burns (64), Scottie Scheffler (65) and Ian Poulter (66).

Poulter, who badly wants to earn a spot on the European Ryder Cup team, finished with just one bogey against five birdies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Iccy_0bKQ9TW500
Ian Poulter during the second round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. on Aug 6, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Maxey / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I’m looking forward to a nice Coke Zero right now because I’m hot,” joked Poulter. “I’m just looking forward to playing some nice golf. I just got to keep doing what I’m doing.

“I feel my game’s been in shape for quite some time, I’ve been on a decent run of form and I just want to help Paddy out, I want to make that team, I really want to be a part of this Ryder Cup team.

“Just keep playing some nice golf and everything takes care of itself.”

Louis Oosthuizen (64) and Bryson DeChambeau (66) were one further back on 9 under while Will Zalatoris (66) and Jim Herman (68) rounded out the top-10 leaders at 8 under.

2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Leaderboard: Top 10

Pos-Player-To Par-(Rd 2)

1. Harris English -13 (-5)

2. Cameron Smith -11 (-8)

2. Abraham Ancer -11 (-8)

4. Sam Burns -10 (-6)

4. Scottie Scheffler -10 (-5)

4. Ian Poulter -10 (-4)

7. Louis Oosthuizen -9 (6)

7. Bryson DeChambeau -9 (-4)

9. Will Zalatoris -8 (-4)

9. Jim Herman -8 (-2)

Notables

Pos-Player-To Par-(Rd 2)

11. Daniel Berger -7 (-3)

11. Carlos Ortiz -7 (-1)

13. Tony Finau -6 (-5)

13. Dustin Johnson -6 (-5)

13. Paul Casey -6 (-4)

13. Stewart Cink -6 (-4)

13. Justin Thomas -6 (-3)

13. Max Homa -6 (-2)

13. Matthew Wolff -6 (E)

21. Phil Mickelson -5 (-4)

21. Tyrrell Hatton -5 (-2)

25. Webb Simpson -4 (-5)

25. Lee Westwood -4 (-1)

25. Marc Leishman -4 (+1)

30. Patrick Reed -3 (-1)

30. Hideki Matsuyama -3 (-1)

30. Shane Lowry -3 (-1)

38. Viktor Hovland -2 (-5)

38. Rory McIlroy -2 (-4)

38. Patrick Cantlay -2 (-3)

38. Sergio Garcia -2 (-2)

38. Joaquin Niemann -2 (-2)

38. Justin Rose -2 (-1)

38. Collin Morikawa -2 (+1)

47. Brooks Koepka -1 (-1)

47. Tommy Fleetwood -1 (E)

52. Adam Scott E (-4)

52. Jordan Spieth E (-1)

60. Matt Fitzpatrick +2 (+2)

60. Xander Schauffele +2 (+3)

Material from PGA Tour Media & Communications was used to compile report.

Comments / 0

Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

86
Followers
122
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adam Scott#Wgc#Tpc Southwind#Aussie#European#Ryder Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau SNAPS at a golf fan for calling him 'BROOKSY' on PGA Tour!

Bryson DeChambeau responded to a fan who called him 'Brooksy' during the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday. Golf fans have been shouting 'Brooksy' at the big-hitting American for a number of weeks now on the PGA Tour, with the chants mainly originating from the Memorial Tournament in June.
GolfFakeTeams

WGC- FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Expert Picks

Purse: $10.5MM ($1.8MM to winner) 2020 Winner: Justin Thomas (-13) TPC Southwind - Established in 1988, this 7,240 yard par 70 course was designed by Ron Prichard. One of the more woodsy courses, the Memphis prize has a bucolic mixture of trees, rivers, lakes and wildlife. It is known most for its 11th hole, which mimics the 17th island green at TPC Sawgrass. Accuracy means much more than power and distance at Southwind.
GolfGolf.com

Harris English comes to Bryson DeChambeau’s defense on heckling fans

Bryson DeChambeau’s summer has been controversial, to say the least. As his public feud with Brooks Koepka has been reignited, the court of public opinion has seemed to side with Team Brooks. The famous leaked Golf Channel video reignited the spat, and Koepka has not hesitated to add gasoline to the fire.
GolfFanSided

Bryson DeChambeau gives his critics more ammo at WGC-St. Jude

Bryson DeChambeau’s back-nine blowup on Sunday at WGC-FedEx St. Jude will only intensify the controversy surrounding him. Nothing in sports helps silence critics more than winning. Bryson DeChambeau nearly found that out on Sunday in Memphis but, in a flash, ensured that they’ll be louder than ever. DeChambeau found himself...
Greensboro, NCCBS Sports

2021 Wyndham Championship odds, field, predictions: Webb Simpson, Hideki Matsuyama picks from PGA insider

Hideki Matsuyama has been on top of his game and will be looking for a PGA Tour win this week when the 2021 Wyndham Championship tees off Thursday in Greensboro, N.C. The Japanese star went 15-under par at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and made the seven-man playoff for the bronze medal before settling for a tie for fourth place. And at last week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, he was in another playoff, this time lipping out a 26-foot birdie putt that would have won it on the first playoff hole before losing to Abraham Ancer on the second. The reigning Masters champion comes in among the betting favorites, along with former Wyndham winners Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed. Players will be jockeying for positioning, or to earn a spot, in the FedEx Cup playoffs, which start next week at the Northern Trust.
GolfSportsGrid

Daily Fantasy Golf Course Primer: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Fresh off of a no-cut, short-field event for the Olympics, the PGA Tour schedule resumes with a no-cut, short-field event of its own. The World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational features 66 of the world’s best playing four rounds at TPC Southwind. What should we know about the course?. TPC...
Golfnbcsportsedge.com

Golf Pick 'Em: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational matchup breakdowns

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Golf Pick 'Em is back for another season of picks and prizes...
Memphis, TNsportsgamblingpodcast.com

WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational Preview and Betting Strategies

After a thrilling finish at the Olympics, the PGA Tour resumes its late summer run. A star-studded limited field heads to Memphis, TN for the WGC FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind. As always, here is your early deep-dive on the WGC FedEx St Jude Classic and a preview for how to bet.
GolfPGA Tour

Martin Laird shoots 7-over 77 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Martin Laird hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 57th at 3 over; Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 1st at 16 under; Harris English is in 4th at 15 under; and Cameron Smith, Paul Casey, and Daniel Berger are tied for 5th at 14 under.
Memphis, TNNew Jersey Herald

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee once again hosts this week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. An elite field of 66 is in attendance as Justin Thomas tries to defend his 2020 win. Below, we look at the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Caddie Kip Henley Handicaps WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The Caddie Line is a weekly podcast -- hosted by caddies – in partnership with Morning Read to give you an insider’s perspective on that week’s event. The Caddie Line covers everything from a course preview, to interviews with caddies and – most importantly – a dive into the best bets for the week that could potentially put some money in your pockets.
Memphis, TNPGA Tour

Abraham Ancer gets first win at WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Today is your day. Benji Thompson, who caddies for Abraham Ancer, kept repeating those words as chaos reigned in the final round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. “Walking off 16 I couldn't believe I was tied for the lead,” said Ancer, who wound up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy