Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Family mourns son 2 years later, still seeking answers on murder

By Matthew Sasser Staff Writer
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26az3w_0bKQ9AzW00
“I have to make sure my baby gets justice,” Malachi’s mother said. “He’s not here to talk for himself, so I have to be his voice.”
CORRECTION: A previous version of the article misidentified an individual. It has been corrected. DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Annette Leak celebrated the life of her son Friday afternoon, marking the two-year anniversary of his death. Friends and family released balloons and lighted candles to keep the memory of Malachi Jaheim “Slim” Hailey alive. His body was discovered behind the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Aug. 6, 2019. The incident was investigated as a homicide. “They say that times heals but it doesn’t,” Leak said. “It’s been two years, but it still feels like it was yesterday. This day is rough — he was my baby, 17 years old.” Leak read a letter that she had written the night before to the crowd. “So much joy and happiness was centered around you,” Leak read. “All the happy memories will help to keep you here.” Travis Hubbard, a life insurance agent for Lincoln Heritage, spoke to those in attendance. Leak called him a “godsend.” A policy was filed for her son four months before his death, and Leak said it was a fortunate decision that they didn’t have to deal with the potential financial burden. Hubbard shared that he broke down in tears when he heard that Malachi had died, and that he didn’t expect his first death claim to be for a child. After Leak shared her struggles with depression in the aftermath of the murder, Hubbard emphasized the importance of mental health and seeking treatment when you need it. “Put value on life,” Hubbard said. “If you need help, you need help.” Leak also shared that her husband has passed away in the last year. “What’s keeping me is God’s grace and mercy,” Leak said. The family is still looking for details surrounding their loved one’s murder. “I still don’t have any answers of what happened or why,” Leak said. “It’s been two years — I don’t know no more than I did two years ago.” For other families going through this, Leak said the most important thing is to keep the memory of your child alive. “I have to make sure my baby gets justice,” Leak said. “He’s not here to talk for himself, so I have to be his voice.”

Comments / 0

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

835
Followers
994
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mental Health#Depression#Lincoln Heritage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Mom & Stepmom Find Son With His Flesh Floating in Scalding Bathwater. He Dies 9 Days Later Without Medical Attention

A Maryland woman was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for the 2019 scalding death of her 4-year-old son. According to the Baltimore Sun, Malachi Lawson died nine days after he was seriously burned in a scalding bath. The boy’s mother, Alicia Lawson, 27, and her wife, Shatika Lawson, 42, said he was so badly burned that they found his skin floating in the bathwater.
Rockvale, TNchattanoogacw.com

A year later: COVID-19 'Miracle Man' still battles lasting impacts

ROCKVALE, Tenn. -- With COVID-19 cases back on the rise, some are still recovering from the COVID-19 virus a year after they first had the infection. Marty Neal is a Rockvale pastor, known as the "miracle man." He flatlined for 16 minutes last year, stuck in the hospital for more than a month.
Wilmington, NCWBTV

Allison Foy’s family continues to fight for justice 15 years later

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been 15 years since 34-year-old Allison Foy went missing, but her sister Lisa Valentino continues to bring attention to her case. The mother of two disappeared in July 2006. Foy’s body was found two years later in a ditch off Carolina Beach Road, three miles away from the pub she was last seen at, alongside the body of Angela Rothen. Foy’s body was found to have 40 stab wounds.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Family Seeks Answers After Loved One Dies in Englewood Crash

A family is dealing with unimaginable grief after their loved one, a 23-year-old mother, died in a two-vehicle collision Saturday night in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. At approximately 10:40 p.m., Raven Holliday and two other women were riding in a black Nissan SUV when it collided with a white Kia at the intersection of West 73rd Street and South Racine Avenue.
Washington, DCwashingtoninformer.com

Family and Friends of Murdered Youth Seek End to Violence

In the aftermath of a young person’s murder, other youth left to grieve include siblings, cousins and friends — all attempting to make sense of what has become the recent norm in the greater Washington area. For Kiron Andrews, the past few months have meant changes in the daily routine,...
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Couple still waiting for wedding photos five years later

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After their engagement in 2016, Jayson and Kelly Fiorille hired a Columbus photographer to take photos of their big day. “I’ve seen him on multiple occasions at different weddings, and his work seemed very professional, he seemed very professional. His photographs were beautiful,” said Kelly. The couple...
Saint Johns County, FLPosted by
historiccity

Former local law enforcement family lost to apparent murder-suicide while 6-year-old son witnesses tragedy

A former St Johns County deputy sheriff, 49-year-old Robert Terry, who married and twice divorced, then recently reunited with Sarah Ann Terry-Smith, has reportedly shot, and killed himself after fatally firing on Terry-Smith a reported seventeen times. Terry-Smith, who was living in Aurora Colorado with her 6-year-old son, celebrated her...
Public SafetyWFMZ-TV Online

20 years later, unknown woman's death still a mystery

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — There's a DNA profile, and there's even a face, but the story of a woman's death remains a mystery, and so does her identity. "Where this body was found, I mean, the person could've been from California and just on their way through and got picked up by the wrong person," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Daniel Womer, who investigates cold cases for Reading-based Troop L. "There's just too many unknowns."
Public Safetyabc45.com

Mother charged with murder of 4 month old nearly a year later

Gibbsonville, N.C. — Following a year-long investigation, detectives have arrested a Gibsonville mother in connection to the death of her four-month-old child. 25-year-old Heaven Leigh Harlan faces charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of August 20, 2020. At the time Gibsonville police arrived to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy