Family mourns son 2 years later, still seeking answers on murder

CORRECTION: A previous version of the article misidentified an individual. It has been corrected. DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Annette Leak celebrated the life of her son Friday afternoon, marking the two-year anniversary of his death. Friends and family released balloons and lighted candles to keep the memory of Malachi Jaheim “Slim” Hailey alive. His body was discovered behind the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Aug. 6, 2019. The incident was investigated as a homicide. “They say that times heals but it doesn’t,” Leak said. “It’s been two years, but it still feels like it was yesterday. This day is rough — he was my baby, 17 years old.” Leak read a letter that she had written the night before to the crowd. “So much joy and happiness was centered around you,” Leak read. “All the happy memories will help to keep you here.” Travis Hubbard, a life insurance agent for Lincoln Heritage, spoke to those in attendance. Leak called him a “godsend.” A policy was filed for her son four months before his death, and Leak said it was a fortunate decision that they didn’t have to deal with the potential financial burden. Hubbard shared that he broke down in tears when he heard that Malachi had died, and that he didn’t expect his first death claim to be for a child. After Leak shared her struggles with depression in the aftermath of the murder, Hubbard emphasized the importance of mental health and seeking treatment when you need it. “Put value on life,” Hubbard said. “If you need help, you need help.” Leak also shared that her husband has passed away in the last year. “What’s keeping me is God’s grace and mercy,” Leak said. The family is still looking for details surrounding their loved one’s murder. “I still don’t have any answers of what happened or why,” Leak said. “It’s been two years — I don’t know no more than I did two years ago.” For other families going through this, Leak said the most important thing is to keep the memory of your child alive. “I have to make sure my baby gets justice,” Leak said. “He’s not here to talk for himself, so I have to be his voice.”