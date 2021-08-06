Cancel
Government Of Canada Invests In First-of-a-kind Technology To Reduce Pesticide Use And Loss Of Crops

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Through investments in modern and innovative technology and equipment, the Government of Canada is helping growers to remain competitive, enhance efficiency and boost productivity. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for agri-tech companies to have the necessary equipment to ensure farmers are well-positioned for the future.

Today in Vancouver, on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced an investment of up to $3.9 million to Ecoation Innovative Solutions Inc. for the development of a first-of-a-kind technology that reduces pesticide use and the loss of crops.

Funded through the AgriInnovate Program, the new system helps identify crop stress and provides advance notice to commercial greenhouse growers, so they can target or reduce pesticide use, limit crop losses and improve greenhouse productivity. This project will help Ecoation accelerate the implementation of its technology development roadmap and facilitate worldwide adoption. This project is expected to create more export market opportunities, increase their production capacity, reduce use of pesticides, advance agriculture technology and improve crop health, while helping protect the environment by reducing their carbon footprint.

Quotes

"It's more important than ever for our farmers to have access to cutting-edge technology. Support from the Government of Canada will help ensure growers are able to make more informed decisions on how to best manage their crops, leading to more efficient pesticide use and stronger yields. Projects like these are important to the agri-tech sector, as they help increase economic prosperity and keep the sector competitive for future generations to come. Ecoation's technology contributes major strides towards securing more consistent crop yields, and tackling the prevalent horticulture labour shortage.

- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"We are very proud to welcome the generous financial support from the Government of Canada. Their support has been crucial in Ecoation's initiatives as we develop this one-of-a-kind technology - which supports our vision of shaping a greener future for agriculture. This is not only excellent news for the agricultural sector, but for North Vancouver, and regional British Columbian economy."

- Dr. Saber Miresmailli, Co-Founder CEO, Ecoation Innovative Solutions Inc.

Quick Facts

  • The AgriInnovate program, under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, provides repayable contributions for projects that aim to accelerate the commercialization, adoption and/or demonstration of innovative products, technologies, processes or services that increase agri-sector competitiveness and sustainability.
  • The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a $3 billion five-year (2018-2023), investment by federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector.
  • Ecoation is a Canadian-based family owned business founded in 2010 as an agri-tech company. The company's primary objective is to assist growers with data that empowers them to minimize prophylactic pesticide use, reduce risk and cost, increase revenue and offer a closed-loop growing service.

