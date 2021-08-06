The Dog Father Of Harlem, Brian Taylor, Takes The Pup Relief Tour To Las Vegas

HARLEM, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Taylor is popularly known as The Dog Father Of Harlem and he has continued in the pursuit of strengthening the bond between pets and their parents as The Pup Relief Tour kicks off on July 26 th, 2021. Brian alongside his groomer pals will be hitting Philly, Orlando, Birmingham, Fort Wayne, and Vegas to groom as many pals as possible, staying true to the motto - " Bringing us closer together through the love of pups!" They have groomed over 1200 pups for Free. Las Vegas is the last stop in which they plan to groom 300 pups for the homeless population in Las Vegas.

Since 2014, Street Dogz, a Las Vegas non profit, has been devoted to providing assistance and supplies to homeless and low income pet owners in the valley. The organization's devoted volunteers distribute more than 5,000 pounds of pet food every month, assisting in getting over 500 pets spayed or neutered annually. Through our partnership with the Nevada Homeless Alliance and our volunteer groomer, Brandy Glasgow, Street Dogz has been offering free grooming at pop up service events for a few years now.

We are very excited to have partnered with Brian Taylor and his Pup Relief Tour this year. On August 7th and 8th, Street Dogz and the Pup Relief Tour are hosting Las Vegas' first free grooming pop up grooming event at the Whitney Senior Center.

More than 15 professional pet groomers and 49 volunteers are coming from all over the country to participate. Grooming is a vital part of a dog's health and well being, and can be another obstacle for pet owners that struggle financially. Street Dogz continues to pursue our goal of preventing pets from being surrendered due to lack of resources.

The Street Dogz/Pup Relief Tour Pop Up Grooming Event will be held on August 7th and 8th from 9am to 5pm at the Whitney Senior Center located 5712 East Missouri Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89122. There are no requirements to get grooming services. Properly worn masks are required when inside the building.

For more information about the Pup Relief Tour and to be a part of the amazing experience, visit - www.Puprelieftour.com or call Brian Taylor on 732-207-6244.

