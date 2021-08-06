Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

The Dog Father Of Harlem, Brian Taylor, Takes The Pup Relief Tour To Las Vegas

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

HARLEM, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Taylor is popularly known as The Dog Father Of Harlem and he has continued in the pursuit of strengthening the bond between pets and their parents as The Pup Relief Tour kicks off on July 26 th, 2021. Brian alongside his groomer pals will be hitting Philly, Orlando, Birmingham, Fort Wayne, and Vegas to groom as many pals as possible, staying true to the motto - " Bringing us closer together through the love of pups!" They have groomed over 1200 pups for Free. Las Vegas is the last stop in which they plan to groom 300 pups for the homeless population in Las Vegas.

Since 2014, Street Dogz, a Las Vegas non profit, has been devoted to providing assistance and supplies to homeless and low income pet owners in the valley. The organization's devoted volunteers distribute more than 5,000 pounds of pet food every month, assisting in getting over 500 pets spayed or neutered annually. Through our partnership with the Nevada Homeless Alliance and our volunteer groomer, Brandy Glasgow, Street Dogz has been offering free grooming at pop up service events for a few years now.

We are very excited to have partnered with Brian Taylor and his Pup Relief Tour this year. On August 7th and 8th, Street Dogz and the Pup Relief Tour are hosting Las Vegas' first free grooming pop up grooming event at the Whitney Senior Center.

More than 15 professional pet groomers and 49 volunteers are coming from all over the country to participate. Grooming is a vital part of a dog's health and well being, and can be another obstacle for pet owners that struggle financially. Street Dogz continues to pursue our goal of preventing pets from being surrendered due to lack of resources.

The Street Dogz/Pup Relief Tour Pop Up Grooming Event will be held on August 7th and 8th from 9am to 5pm at the Whitney Senior Center located 5712 East Missouri Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89122. There are no requirements to get grooming services. Properly worn masks are required when inside the building.

For more information about the Pup Relief Tour and to be a part of the amazing experience, visit - www.Puprelieftour.com or call Brian Taylor on 732-207-6244.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dog-father-of-harlem-brian-taylor-takes-the-pup-relief-tour-to-las-vegas-301350608.html

SOURCE Pup Relief Tour

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Harlem#Volunteers#The Pup Relief Tour#Harlem#Puprelieftour Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

‘It’s too hot to leave your pets in this heat,’ Las Vegas police captain posts video of dog rescued from hot car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pleading for Southern Nevada residents to stop leaving their dogs locked in hot cars continues. Many police departments and other agencies have posted videos in recent months of distressed dogs left in vehicles. Las Vegas Police Captain Dori Koren followed the same strategy in hopes of spreading awareness about how dangerous this is to the valley’s pets.
Orlando, FL407area.com

Where To Take Your Pup On The Perfect Dog Date In Orlando

Whether you're a man or woman, prefer your pup teacup or Goliath, your pooch holds a big place in your heart and your life. Your fur babies love you unconditionally, provide endless kisses and if you're single can be an excellent wingman. They aren't called "Man's Best Friend" for nothing. So in celebration of #NationalDogDay, which is everyday in our book, we sought out the perfect date for your dog. For all you dog lovers out there who don't like leaving your four-legged friends home alone, we've found the perfect date ideas for you and your pup just in time for #NationalDogDay,
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

‘Absinthe’ in Las Vegas is absolutely intoxicating

It’s a question anyone who’s lived long enough in Las Vegas is eventually asked by their guests: “If you could only see one show while you’re in town, which one would it be?” For at least the last 10 years, that answer more often than not is probably Absinthe, a one-of-a-kind production in a one-of-a-kind venue that has been drawing rave reviews since it debuted on the Strip in 2011. It’s the kind of show you can’t wait to tell everyone about once you’ve seen it.
Portland, ORChannel 6000

Wine not? Take a vineyard tour with the dog

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Local wineries are partnering up with the Oregon Humane Society for a unique experience named “Canine Uncorked.”. Laura Klink with OHS and Laurine Apolloni, general manager at Apolloni Vineyards, joined AM Extra Monday to explain how dog parents can tour wineries with their furry friends Aug. 7.
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Las Vegas shelter waiving adoption fees as part of 'Adopt-a-Palooza' event

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking to welcome a furever friend into your home? A Las Vegas shelter is waiving adoption fees for all pets as part of an "Adopt-a-Palooza" event. According to a news release, the Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for all pets this Friday and Saturday, July 23-24 and next Friday and Saturday, July 30 -31.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Puppy Party! SPCA Cincinnati opens new facility for weekend adoptions

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - SPCA Cincinnati will open a new facility this weekend. Simmonds Farm is located in Whitewater Township and offers animals and animal lovers a very different adoption experience. "Hello, everyone,” said 12-year-old Alex Winter as he steps into a pen of puppies. It's a puppy party....
Golfgolfmagic.com

Mini-Tour player shoots UNBELIEVABLE 57 at Las Vegas Golf Club

In recent years, we have seen PGA Tour golfers shoot superb scores of 59 which come once in a blue moon, but professional golfer Jhared Hack has blown these achievements out of the water with an amazing round at Las Vegas Golf Club. On a day that Hack is not...
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

Beautiful Barks Boutique in Ensley one stop on nationwide Pup Relief Tour

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Pet owners in need of grooming assistance were in luck Sunday and Monday as the "Pup Relief Tour" made a stop at Beautiful Barks Boutique in Ensley! Set out to showcase Black-owned grooming businesses, the nationwide tour provides free grooming services to pet parents struggling to afford them due to the pandemic. Learn more in the video above.
Pet ServicesPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Beagle Owners Will Love This Snoopy Dog Food Bowl

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Pets are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There's no denying that the Peanuts Gang had some of the most famous fictional characters ever. From Woodstock to Charlie Brown, there was a character near and dear to everyone's heart. One of the most beloved cartoon dogs is definitely Snoopy. As Charlie Brown's dog, Snoopy was always sleepy, unbothered, yet loyal, similar to real-life Beagles.
Petslaguestlist.com

Helpful Tips For Cat Owners: How To Live In Comfort

Are you thinking of getting a new cat, or are you already a kitten owner? Either way, there are probably a lot of questions in your head about how best to care for your pet. Cats are unique creatures with all shades of characters; from being fun, independent, playful, smart, frustrating, loving, curious, and are pretty entertaining. Now, considering you’re actively looking for ways to care for them, that says a lot about the extent you’re willing to go to ensure they’re in a comfy situation. Cats are nice pets to have around, and they’re easy to care for, as they don’t require much for their sustenance. But it gets easy once you become familiar with what they need to survive such as their litter boxes, feeding, grooming, general wellbeing, and safety. Once that is well understood, all you need to do is have fun, love, and enjoy your furry friend. Here are other tips you would find helpful.
Orange County, NCkiss951.com

Wolf-Dog Hybrids Are On The Loose In NC

It’s been an interesting couple of weeks involving animals in the Triangle. After capturing a loose venomous zebra cobra residents have new creatures to watch out for. This time it’s a pack of dogs. Kind of. The “dogs” are actually wolf-dog hybrids and they are loose in Orange County, NC.
PetsCourier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Dakota is a 10-year-old Jack Russel mix who was surrendered to the shelter when her owner went into a nursing home. Dakota is a sweet and loving girl who can be a lap dog. She enjoys taking naps in her doggy bed and going for walks. Dakota would love a quiet home with no small children.

Comments / 0

Community Policy