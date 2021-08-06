Cancel
Dead Space Reportedly Launching Fall Of 2022

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead Space is a massively popular video game title. Fans have been pleading for a new installment, but the franchise had been dormant for years. After three mainline installments along with some spin-offs, EA put the game franchise on ice. Fortunately, that’s no longer the case, as we recently got the unveiling of a Dead Space remake. This remake will tackle the first game installment, and fans can’t wait to see more. However, the teaser didn’t unveil when fans could potentially see this game released into the marketplace.

