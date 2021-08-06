Dead Space Reportedly Launching Fall Of 2022

The first big DLC update for New Pokemon Snap adds 20+ new Pokemon and 3 new areas — but one of those areas has to be unlocked. The other two areas will appear if you’ve made it pretty far in your adventures, so anyone can do it easily. If you miss the clue to find the Secret Side Path, you’re probably scratching your head and wondering where in the world this third area is. We’re here to make unlocking the level easy. You’ll have to perform a very specific task in a certain level, and once you play through the Secret Side Path once, it’ll appear on your map permanently.