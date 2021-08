Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 5 is almost here, and Activision and Treyarch have released details on the update’s new Double Agent mode, five new multiplayer maps, three new operators, and new Zombies and Warzone content. Speaking of the latter, between the Red Doors and new mobile broadcast stations dotting the map, the Warzone mysteries are multiplying. Rumor is Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard may be revealed via Warzone this month, so it will be interesting to see how that will be done. You can check out a trailer for Season 5’s new Double Agent mode, below.