Valve has a somewhat mixed track record when it comes to hardware. While they’ve come up with some interesting stuff, from Steam Machines to the Valve Index, they’ve also gained a reputation of not necessarily sticking with things. Will the same be true for their new portable the Steam Deck? Will it be another thing Valve will be clearing out in a year or two? You never know, but in IGN’s recently-posted full interview with Gabe Newell, the Steam overlord indicates Valve sees the Steam Deck as a major new product category for PC gamers and the company is committed to the idea for the “long haul.”