Tallahassee, FL

UL-Monroe coach Terry Bowden leaves team to be with ailing father, Bobby Bowden

 4 days ago

UL-Monroe coach Terry Bowden has left the team to be with his father, Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden, who has end-stage pancreatic cancer. The team confirmed that Terry Bowden traveled Thursday to Tallahassee, Florida. Offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez, the former head coach at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona, is leading the team, which started training camp Friday. Rodriguez will remain interim head coach during Bowden’s absence.

