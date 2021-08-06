CDC issues new federal eviction moratorium as cities still struggle to provide relief to renters and landlords

A nationwide moratorium on evictions expired on Saturday, with housing advocates warning that millions of Americans are at risk of losing their homes. As many as 11 million people are behind on rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The left-leaning think tank estimates that about 16% of U.S. households are behind on rent — double the delinquency rate before the pandemic — but in some states more than a quarter of renters are behind on payments. The Southeast is the hardest hit region: 29% of renters in Mississippi and 28% in South Carolina were behind in the first week of July, according to CBPP.