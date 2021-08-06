CDC issues new federal eviction moratorium as cities still struggle to provide relief to renters and landlords
The national eviction moratorium put in place last year during the COVID-19 pandemic ended July 31, and Congress’ last-ditch efforts to extend it were not successful. However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new 60-day eviction moratorium on Tuesday, running through Oct. 3, for areas with high levels of COVID infections. The order covers about 90% of the country’s population right now.www.smartcitiesdive.com
