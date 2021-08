FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The chief medical officer for Broward Health said his four hospitals are facing a double surge of patients and that has been particularly challenging. It’s a spike in both unvaccinated COVID patients and others who put off surgeries during the pandemic. Dr. Joshua Lenchus told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “Last year we really requested that people not forgo medical care and they came to this hospital when they needed help. Now they are coming here in droves. What is happening is that this surge of mainly unvaccinated people coming to the hospital with COVID is growing and really tapping...