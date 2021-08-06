Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provo, UT

Donna Lee Turner Johnston

Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur beloved mother, grandma, and great grandma passed away at home on August 1, 2021. Donna was born on August 23, 1931, to Heber C. and Lenora Mae (Nelson) Turner in Clawson, Utah, although shortly thereafter her family moved to Wellington, Utah. She was the youngest of ten children and talked often and fondly of her family. She was never without stories about growing up on a farm, making do with what they had, and the love they shared. In 1937, Donna's father, Heber, passed away suddenly in a car accident. Her family worked together to support and take care of their mother, and each other. In 1944, Donna's mother married David Thayn and he brought five stepbrothers and one stepsister into her family. David became her father figure and loved her as if she were his own daughter.

www.heraldextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Provo, UT
Obituaries
State
Nevada State
City
Clawson, UT
City
Wellington, UT
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
City
Provo, UT
City
Heber City, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donna Lee#Utah State Hospital#Provo High School#Chris Rrb Church#Cheyenne Jackie Church#Jaxden Troy Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
TV & VideosPosted by
CNN

How ‘Jeopardy!’ got the host decision so, so wrong

New York CNN Business — I’ll take Epically Terrible Ideas for $200…. In perhaps the most uninspired choice in game show history, “Jeopardy!” announced it is replacing legendary host Alex Trebek with two successors: a guy few people have heard of, and an actress who has expressed some questionable opinions about vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy