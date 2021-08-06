Donna Lee Turner Johnston

Our beloved mother, grandma, and great grandma passed away at home on August 1, 2021. Donna was born on August 23, 1931, to Heber C. and Lenora Mae (Nelson) Turner in Clawson, Utah, although shortly thereafter her family moved to Wellington, Utah. She was the youngest of ten children and talked often and fondly of her family. She was never without stories about growing up on a farm, making do with what they had, and the love they shared. In 1937, Donna's father, Heber, passed away suddenly in a car accident. Her family worked together to support and take care of their mother, and each other. In 1944, Donna's mother married David Thayn and he brought five stepbrothers and one stepsister into her family. David became her father figure and loved her as if she were his own daughter.