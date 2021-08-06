Cancel
Public Health

Mask requirement reinstated in county facilities

 5 days ago

Effective Monday, Aug. 9, masks will once again be required at all indoor County facilities for employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. COVID-19 cases are rising in our community, fueled by the Delta variant. The Delta variant is more contagious than previous variants. The latest CDC guidelines, updated July 27, advise wearing a mask indoors in public if in an area with a substantial or high transmission rate. The majority of Iowa’s counties, including Linn County, are considered high transmission areas.

