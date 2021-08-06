U.S. Marshals Arrest Tuscarawas County Fugitive Wanted for Rape of Child

Law enforcement officials in central Ohio had a possible trailer thief on their hands when they realized it had gone missing — along with about $45,000 worth of toilets. The Groveport Police Department reported the trailer stolen on Friday (August 6), releasing surveillance photos of the missing vehicle being hauled from Groveport Madison High School. Authorities said there was about $45,000 worth of toilets and bathroom fixtures being hauled inside. They later said in an update to Columbus-based 10 TV WBNS, however, that the trailer was recovered after determining that there was a miscommunication when another company picked it up.