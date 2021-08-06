U.S. Marshals Arrest Tuscarawas County Fugitive Wanted for Rape of Child
Cleveland, OH - Last night, wanted fugitive 26-year-old Colt Crites, was arrested in Durham, NC by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Crites was wanted by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of rape, both victims under 8 years old. Task Force members arrested Crites in an apartment near the 1900 block of Morehead Ave. in Durham after finding his registered vehicle (Ohio plates) parked in the apartment parking lot.700wlw.iheart.com
