Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tuscarawas County Fugitive Wanted for Rape of Child

Posted by 
700WLW
700WLW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cleveland, OH - Last night, wanted fugitive 26-year-old Colt Crites, was arrested in Durham, NC by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Crites was wanted by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of rape, both victims under 8 years old. Task Force members arrested Crites in an apartment near the 1900 block of Morehead Ave. in Durham after finding his registered vehicle (Ohio plates) parked in the apartment parking lot.

700wlw.iheart.com

Comments / 1

700WLW

700WLW

Cincinnati, OH
400
Followers
269
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

 https://700wlw.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Tuscarawas, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#U S Marshals#Fugitive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
700WLW

$45K Worth Of Toilets Went Missing In Ohio

Law enforcement officials in central Ohio had a possible trailer thief on their hands when they realized it had gone missing — along with about $45,000 worth of toilets. The Groveport Police Department reported the trailer stolen on Friday (August 6), releasing surveillance photos of the missing vehicle being hauled from Groveport Madison High School. Authorities said there was about $45,000 worth of toilets and bathroom fixtures being hauled inside. They later said in an update to Columbus-based 10 TV WBNS, however, that the trailer was recovered after determining that there was a miscommunication when another company picked it up.
Hillsboro, OHPosted by
700WLW

Man Arrested, Charged With Plotting Mass Shooting Against Women

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTVN)--A Hillsboro man is arrested and charged with plotting a mass shooting against women. The US District Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio says 21-year-old Tres Genco also illegally owned a machine gun, and searched online for sororities in Ohio. Genco identified as an "Incel", or "involuntary...
Solon, OHPosted by
700WLW

Solon, Ohio Police Department Forced to Remove Thin Blue Line Flag

Cleveland, OH - The Solon Police Department announced, on social media Tuesday, that it has removed the "Thin Blue Line" flag from its' property. Solon Police Chief Richard Tonelli, in a letter posted to the department's Facebook page, said the flag was taken down because "It caused a divisive and unhealthy reaction within our community."
Cleveland, OHPosted by
700WLW

Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Sentenced to 2 years Probation

Cleveland , OH - Former Nickelodeon actor, Drake Bell, was sentenced to two years probation today on multiple charges for crimes against a child. Last month, Bell pleaded guilty to attempted endangerment of children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick also sentenced Bell to 200 hours of community service, which he can serve in California, and ordered that he has no contact with the victim.

Comments / 1

Community Policy