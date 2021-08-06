LETTER: Community Health Centers are key

Due to the large number of patients requiring in-hospital care during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, hospitals worldwide were converted into COVID-19 referral centers. In addition to social distancing and mandatory use of face masks, other measures to reduce the risk of infection among health care workers included increasing the time between work shifts and sending high-risk personnel to in-home isolation. This resulted in a significantly reduced workforce, requiring relocation of medical personnel from multiple specialties to the frontline.1,2 Due to staff shortage, many Mexican hospitals had to reduce the number of non–COVID-19 face-to-face consultations.2,3 Across multiple specialties—including neurology—telemedicine proved to be an effective outpatient follow-up method4 as it satisfied public health mitigation strategies by increasing social distancing and reducing mobility.5,6 Furthermore, it helped clinicians track patients' follow-up and detect those who may need an in-person evaluation or acute in-hospital management.4,7 We describe our experience in developing and implementing a teleneurology program in Mexico.