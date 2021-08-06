Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

LETTER: Community Health Centers are key

Oskaloosa Herald
 5 days ago

The Community Health Centers (CHC’s) in Iowa and across the United States are key to ensuring access to affordable and quality healthcare during and beyond Global Pandemics. During National Community Health Center Week, August 8-14, 2021 we will collectively come together to elevate, recognize, and also celebrate the work CHC’s have done this past year while fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic to keep our communities healthy and safe.

www.oskaloosa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Behavioral Health#Chc#Global Pandemics#Dental#Family Planning#Women S Health#340 B Pharmacy Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

NYU Langone Health Named Coordinating Center For American Heart Association Health Equity Research Network To Prevent Hypertension In Black Communities

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the United States, more than 40 percent of Black men and women are living with high blood pressure—the highest rate in the country. As part of a $20 million award from the America Heart Association, NYU Grossman School of Medicine has been named as the coordinating center for a new collaboration between eight universities to prevent hypertension and reduce racial inequities in cardiovascular disease outcomes in Black communities.
Springfield, MOKYTV

COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment expands to multiple Jordan Valley Community Health Center locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jordan Valley Community Health Center is working to expand access to a COVID-19 treatment, and at no cost to patients. It’s been a week since Jordan Valley Community Health Center opened its monoclonal antibody infusion center at its Kansas and Grand location in Springfield, with the help of the state disaster medical assistance team. They’ve now treated more than 100 patients.
Public HealthKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Flint Hills Community Health Center cancels National Health Center Week Stakeholder Event

The Flint Hills Community Health Center is gearing up for National Health Center Week starting Sunday, but one of the main planned events is not taking place anymore. The Stakeholders Event planned for Aug. 12 has been canceled as a way to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. Marketing Manager Justin Ogleby says the Health Center’s mission has “always been to provide personalized, convenient and affordable health care to everyone. Keeping people healthy is a main component of that mission, so we have decided to be cautious and cancel the event.”
Malone, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Partnership between Franklin County Public Health and Community Health Center solidifies

MALONE — Director of Public Health Kathleen Strack, MS, RN was present at the county legislature meeting Thursday to discuss a MOU partnership, or a memorandum of understanding, which is a written agreement between two organizations that helps establish the ground rules for any collaborative activities. The MOU mentioned is for a preexisting relationship between Franklin County Public Health (PH) and Community Health Center of the North Country (CHC).
Dallas County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Parkland’s new moms benefit from improved approach to care

Some new moms never get to see their baby’s first birthday. The 2018 Texas Maternal Mortality Review found the gap between where Medicaid coverage ends at 60 days after delivery and the first year postpartum is when more than half of all maternal deaths in Texas occur. Parkland Health & Hospital System recognized the need for a program that will bridge this gap.
Public Healthneurology.org

Global & Community Health: Implementation of and Patient Satisfaction With the First Neurologic Telemedicine Program in Mexico During COVID-19

Due to the large number of patients requiring in-hospital care during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, hospitals worldwide were converted into COVID-19 referral centers. In addition to social distancing and mandatory use of face masks, other measures to reduce the risk of infection among health care workers included increasing the time between work shifts and sending high-risk personnel to in-home isolation. This resulted in a significantly reduced workforce, requiring relocation of medical personnel from multiple specialties to the frontline.1,2 Due to staff shortage, many Mexican hospitals had to reduce the number of non–COVID-19 face-to-face consultations.2,3 Across multiple specialties—including neurology—telemedicine proved to be an effective outpatient follow-up method4 as it satisfied public health mitigation strategies by increasing social distancing and reducing mobility.5,6 Furthermore, it helped clinicians track patients' follow-up and detect those who may need an in-person evaluation or acute in-hospital management.4,7 We describe our experience in developing and implementing a teleneurology program in Mexico.
Chicago, ILuic.edu

Division of Health Research and Evaluation

Since 2009 the Department of Family and Community Medicine has consolidated research activities among clinicians, researchers and faculty in the Division of Health Research and Evaluation, which was formerly called Health Policy and Social Science Research (HPSSR). The Division of Health Research and Evaluation offers community assessments, feasibility studies, market...
Health Servicesdoctorslounge.com

Americans Have High Trust in Health Care Providers: Poll

Last Updated: August 11, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News ) -- Doctors, nurses and pharmacists are highly trusted by most Americans, a new survey shows. Those health professionals do what's right either most or all of the time, said at least seven in 10 respondents in the poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Webcast: The Impact of Environmental Conditions on Patient Health

A panel of key stakeholders in the pharmacy field discuss the nature of environmental conditions as a social determinant of health and the potential impact on patient health outcomes, as well as how to best educate patients and colleagues when approaching the subject in the pharmacy. Environmental conditions can have...
Clive, IAsiouxlandnews.com

All MercyOne care locations requiring COVID-19 vaccine

CLIVE, Iowa — MercyOne will require all colleagues and medical staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in all MercyOne health care ministries. “As a faith-based health ministry, we have pledged to protect the most vulnerable. Our patients and their families expect us to provide a safe environment for their care, and that includes being vaccinated,” said MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz.
Moline, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: Support public health

We are currently experiencing many crises that adversely affect our public health – climate change, plastics, contagious diseases, drug addiction, obesity, and the pollution of our air, water and land. We expect our government to mitigate the effects of these crises on our public health, economy and environment. Governments create...

Comments / 0

Community Policy