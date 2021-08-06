Friday, August 6th Evening Weather

For the rest of our afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies. The cloudy conditions we had earlier this morning are not expected to come back. Temperatures will be reaching to the 90s, with a few areas possibly getting to the 100s as well. Winds will continue to come from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies again. Winds will calm down a bit, coming from the south around 5-10 mph and temperatures will drop back down to the 70s. For the rest of this week, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will continue to be hitting at least the 90s heading into the weekend. Spotty showers could develop later in the afternoon hours of Saturday, Sunday and Monday of next week. Better chances of showers and storms could develop on Sunday as we end the upcoming weekend. Temperatures next week look to be in the 90s for highs at this point.