Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis County, MO

Letter: Speaking before the County Council can be intimidating

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding “Fallout continues over alleged slurs aimed at health chief” (July 30): I support St. Louis County Health Director Faisal Khan. What happened to him shouldn’t ever happen to anyone who testifies in front of the St. Louis County Council. Sadly, the same thing happened to me in 2012, when I testified on behalf of the National Council of Jewish Women to support an anti-discrimination bill. The chambers were packed, and many in the room did not support protections for the LGBT community.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Faisal Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The County Council#Lgbt#Jews#Gop#Pbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ElectionsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Officials could use rectangles to draw voting districts

Regarding "Data used for drawing districts to be released next week" (Aug. 5): Politicians will use these census results to begin their twisting and turning of the boundaries of voting districts. Rigging the system for political advantage and altering elections based on demographic manipulation is not democratic. Letter: GOP leaders’...
HomelessSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Help only the homeless who want to help themselves

Regarding "Some homeless people remain at downtown plaza following effort to relocate encampment" (Aug. 3): This sounds like an experimental version of the "intentional encampments" proposed by Mayor Tishaura Jones to replace the ad hoc ones the homeless themselves have set up in or near downtown, the latest being at Interco Plaza.
PoliticsWVNews

Shamrock hosts County Council

Shamrock CEOS Club hosted County Council on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Ireland U.M.C. All six county clubs were represented, with 17 total in attendance and one guest for lesson leader training. Lessons taught were Covered Bridges of WV by Buzz King & Trees by Donis Hannah. Susie Heath presented both teachers with a handmade canvas notepad cover.
Westmoreland County, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Westmoreland commissioners can improve lives

Westmoreland County is on the cusp of generational change thanks to $105 million in American Rescue Plan funds (“Westmoreland residents seek input on spending $105M in pandemic funds,” July 31, TribLIVE). The opportunity to improve the lives of county residents is unprecedented. Funds directed to those in rural and underserved communities will fundamentally change their lives.
Frederick News-Post

County Council Briefing on County Program to Prevent Evictions

The governor’s moratorium on evictions is due to expire on Aug. 15. As part of its response to the COVID pandemic, the County has used some of its state and federal money to establish a program to help renters pay their utility bills as well as their rent in order to prevent what is predicted to be a wave of evictions when the moratorium expires.
Aurora, COrockydailynews.com

Proposed Aurora camping ban fails before council

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A proposed camping ban in Aurora is dead for now. Mayor Mike Coffman’s camping ban failed before the Aurora City Council on Monday night in a 5-5 tie, with Coffman casting the fifth vote in favor of the measure. City rules dictate that a tie means...
Saint Louis County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Council members let mask meeting turn into a circus

Regarding “St. Louis County health chief’s allegations of racism ignite furor, draw national attention” (Aug. 3): The July 27 St. Louis County Council meeting tells a lot about some of our St. Louis County Council members, in particular, Tim Fitch, Ernie Trakas, Mark Harder, Rita Heard Days and Shalonda Webb.
Pagosa Springs, COpagosadailypost.com

LETTER: Certain Town Council Members Should Recuse from STR Discussions

Having read Mr. Hudson’s recent Daily Post editorial, (“EDITORIAL: A Flubbed Town Council Hand-off on Short-Term Rentals, Part One”) I am writing to express my disagreement with the Town Attorney’s opinion that, if there is a conflict of interest, it is up to the Council member to recuse himself/herself. The comment was made in reference to Nicole Pitcher and Rory Burnett’s expressed opinions or vote on the highly controversial STR issue. I am glad to see that the latter has resigned although I remain curious as to his reasons for doing so.
Marshall County, INmax983.net

Marshall County Council to Meet Today

The Marshall County Council members will go over all budgets with department heads and departments today following the council’s regular meeting. Marshall County Health Administrator Faith Chapman will ask the council members to apply for a PHEP grant while Sheriff Matt Hassel will present the commissary fund report. Highway Superintendent Jason Peters will also discuss personnel with the council members.
Chico, CAOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: The difference between council and citizens

Chico City Council meeting, August 3: Stark differences between the council and those who attended. Especially the eight or 10 who spoke, nearly without exception asking the council to cease from our homeless-hostile ways. 1) Item 2.4, distribution of block grant funding: Speakers asked the council to reconsider funding priorities,...
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Letter: Attend the special council meetings

I want to thank the Mayor, City Council representatives and City Finance Director that were in attendance at the Aug. 3rd Special Meeting. They all gave up their time with their families in order to listen to the concerns of the citizens of Fremont as to how their tax dollars are budgeted to be spent in the next two years.
Backus, MNPine And Lakes News

Backus: Beleaguered dispute comes before council again

Several Backus residents continue to clash with the Backus City Council over one another's response to activity at a local resort. Bayside Resort first came into discussion before the council in November 2020, when residents complained about an expansion of the property's camper spaces earlier in the summer. Owner Troy Watring said there was a misunderstanding at the time and that he thought the contractor he hired had gotten approval and applied for the needed permits.
Redondo Beach, CA2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Redondo Beach city council member charged with ethical misconduct

I enjoy your coverage of local newsworthy issues and events and I thank you. I’ve attached some information of interest to our Redondo Beach community. Council Member Zein Obagi Jr., in March of last year (before he ran for office), was found to have violated several ethical rules of conduct for attorneys. These were serious violations of former client trust. The Judge’s statement of decision is attached.
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

LETTER: Suggestion for Decatur council position

As an elected city council member, I believe that citizen engagement is like fertilizer to a garden. Citizen engagement grows and strengthens democratic government. As you see with your church, the more a member participates the more committed he or she becomes. Mayor Moore Wolfe and the majority of the...
Summit County, OHAkron Leader Publications

County Council supports immunization efforts

DOWNTOWN AKRON — Summit County officials are keeping an eye on increases in COVID-19 cases. On Aug. 2 during the first Summit County Council meeting after a summer recess, Summit County Public Health (SCPH) Commissioner Donna Skoda confirmed Delta variant COVID-19 cases are rising in the area. “We got down...
Cecil County, MDccgov.org

County Council Enacts

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 Legislative Session Day 2021-15, the County Council of Cecil County. Resolution No. 42-2021 Appointment - Council Attorney – MacLeod Law Group and Victor R. Jackson, LLC. A Resolution to appoint Charles MacLeod and MacLeod Law Group LLC, and Victor R. Jackson, LLC as council attorneys for general legal opinions and advisor, beginning July 1, 2021.
Presidential ElectionLaredo Morning Times

City council redesign to go before voters

Cibolo will redesign its council formation and extend its council term limits from two 3-year-terms to three 3-year terms, if voters approve City Charter changes adopted by the council. City Council voted 6-1 at its July 27 meeting to pass along to voters 14 city charter amendments, including the establishment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy