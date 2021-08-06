Letter: Speaking before the County Council can be intimidating

Having read Mr. Hudson’s recent Daily Post editorial, (“EDITORIAL: A Flubbed Town Council Hand-off on Short-Term Rentals, Part One”) I am writing to express my disagreement with the Town Attorney’s opinion that, if there is a conflict of interest, it is up to the Council member to recuse himself/herself. The comment was made in reference to Nicole Pitcher and Rory Burnett’s expressed opinions or vote on the highly controversial STR issue. I am glad to see that the latter has resigned although I remain curious as to his reasons for doing so.