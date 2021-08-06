Letter: Speaking before the County Council can be intimidating
Regarding “Fallout continues over alleged slurs aimed at health chief” (July 30): I support St. Louis County Health Director Faisal Khan. What happened to him shouldn’t ever happen to anyone who testifies in front of the St. Louis County Council. Sadly, the same thing happened to me in 2012, when I testified on behalf of the National Council of Jewish Women to support an anti-discrimination bill. The chambers were packed, and many in the room did not support protections for the LGBT community.www.stltoday.com
