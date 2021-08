A pair of former UNC basketball recruiting targets didn’t hear their names called in the 2021 NBA Draft. Neither Matthew Hurt nor DJ Steward — a pair of former Duke Blue Devils that were once recruited by Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels — were selected in Thursday night’s NBA Draft. And the one former Duke player that did hear his named called in the draft, Jalen Johnson, slid all the way to 20th after being seen as a likely lottery pick less than a year ago.