Letter: Vaccine side effects nothing compared to chemotherapy

Regarding “In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high” (July 1): As I remembered pulling yet another giant wad of my hair out of my hairbrush while considering if I needed to puke again, I pondered the people who don’t want to get the coronavirus vaccine because they fear the side effects. These folks might be worried about headaches or feeling feverish for a day, or perhaps that they might wake up with the head of a golden retriever. Personally, I’d like to shake the lot of them to their senses. Why? Because, if you want to see truly miserable, long-term, day-in and day-out side effects from a medical treatment, try chemotherapy.