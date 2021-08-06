Cancel
Hazel Green, WI

08/10/2021 Regular Meeting

By Sally Bauer
 5 days ago

PUBLIC NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2021. PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given to the public and to the news media pursuant to Section 19.84, of the Wisconsin Statutes, that a Regular Board Meeting of the Village of Hazel Green, Grant & Lafayette counties will be held on TUESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. at Village Hall, 1610 Fairplay St. Hazel Green, WI. The final agenda for said meeting is of consideration of the following matters. Any additions to this agenda may be posted on the bulletin board at 1610 Fairplay, Hazel Green, WI up to 24 hours before the meeting.

