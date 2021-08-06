City leaders should spearhead Dossett improvement

I would like to thank the members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for voting against a rezoning request that would have changed property at 704 Forrest Drive from R-1 (single-family residential) to R-3 (high-density residential). As a homeowner who resides near this location, I was concerned about this request as well and attended the public meeting regarding the rezoning request. I sincerely appreciate Rupa Blackwell’s motion to deny the request, along with the unanimous votes of the other members to support her motion. It is good to know we have city board members who listen to the concerns of Tullahoma citizens.