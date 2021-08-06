Fenton, Linden football opening seasons at special venues

When the 2021 prep football season begins, two of the tri-county area teams will be starting their seasons with big venue contests. For the second time in five seasons, the Fenton varsity football team is scheduled to begin its season with a contest at The University of Michigan Stadium. Meanwhile, the Linden varsity football team will open its season by playing one of the four games over two days being played in the fourth-annual Vehicle Gridiron Classic at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium.