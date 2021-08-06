Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fenton, MI

Fenton, Linden football opening seasons at special venues

By David Troppens
Tri-County Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article When the 2021 prep football season begins, two of the tri-county area teams will be starting their seasons with big venue contests.  For the second time in five seasons, the Fenton varsity football team is scheduled to begin its season with a contest at The University of Michigan Stadium. Meanwhile, the Linden varsity football team will open its season by playing one of the four games over two days being played in the fourth-annual Vehicle Gridiron Classic at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium.

www.tctimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fenton, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Goodrich, MI
City
Frankenmuth, MI
City
Flushing, MI
City
Linden, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Fenton, MI
Sports
Linden, MI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Football Team#American Football#Kettering University#Tigers#Td#Pontiac#The Linden Eagles#The Vehicle City Classic#Flint Metro League#Raiders#Grand Blanc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Incoming New York governor speaks after Cuomo's resignation

Hochul promises to "fight like hell" for all New Yorkers. Incoming New York governor, current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, addressing reporters Wednesday, said "people will soon learn my style is to listen first, then take decisive action." She will deliver an address shortly after being appointed governor to lay out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy