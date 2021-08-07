Cancel
NFL

Minnesota Vikings Fans Don't Want to Date Fans of Which Other Teams?

By Curt St. John
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're a Minnesota Vikings fan looking for love with a fellow football fan, it's probably best if you avoid fans of these four NFL teams. The old adage says that opposites attract, but that's not necessarily what this new survey found. Say you're single, or if you're not, imagine when you were. Assuming you're a Vikings fan, would it matter to you if somebody you were interested in was a fan of one of the Vikings' rival teams? Would the fact that they wouldn't do the SKOL cheer with you be a dealbreaker?

