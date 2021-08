Hendricks allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven in six innings in Friday's loss to the White Sox. He didn't factor into the decision. Hendricks has now recorded six quality starts in his last seven outings, and he ranks second in the majors with 17 quality starts in 2021. The only runs he allowed Friday came when he allowed four singles in the fourth inning, but he was forced to settle for the no-decision in the low-scoring game. The right-hander tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Brewers on Wednesday.