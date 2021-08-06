Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois Announces Cannabis Dispensary License Lottery Winners

By A.J. Herrington
Forbes
 4 days ago
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced on Thursday the results of a lottery to award social equity cannabis dispensary licenses, with 55 winners chosen out of 589 applicants to operate as retailers in the state’s lucrative recreational marijuana market. The conditional licenses were awarded via the state’s Social Equity Justice Involved Lottery, which lawmakers designed to ensure that members of communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs are represented in the state’s cannabis industry.

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

