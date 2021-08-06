Illinois Announces Cannabis Dispensary License Lottery Winners
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced on Thursday the results of a lottery to award social equity cannabis dispensary licenses, with 55 winners chosen out of 589 applicants to operate as retailers in the state’s lucrative recreational marijuana market. The conditional licenses were awarded via the state’s Social Equity Justice Involved Lottery, which lawmakers designed to ensure that members of communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs are represented in the state’s cannabis industry.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0