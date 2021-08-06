Illinois Announces Cannabis Dispensary License Lottery Winners

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTC-QB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM"), a multi-state operator, is pleased to announce that it has management agreements with each of NMG IL 1, LLC ("NMG IL 1") and NMG IL 4, LLC ("NMG IL 4") and the option to indirectly acquire all of the membership interests in each of NMG IL 1 and NMG IL 4 pursuant to a convertible credit facility between BaM's subsidiary, DEP Nevada, Inc. ("DEP") and each of NMG IL 1 and NMG IL 4, and membership interest purchase agreements between DEP and the members of NMG IL 1 and NMG IL 4, subject to obtaining all required local and state regulatory authorization. Each of NMG IL 1 and NMG IL 4 have been identified in the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) results of the Social Equity Justice Involved Lottery for 55 Conditional Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses (Conditional Licenses) across the state. The certified results are from a lottery with a pool of applicants who scored 85 % or greater in their applications. NMG IL 1 and NMG IL 4 were drawn in BLS Region #5 (Chicago-Naperville-Elgin) where 36 conditional licenses are available. The applications are not tied to specified locations.