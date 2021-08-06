Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union County, SD

Clock running for Tielke property

By Susan Odson • leader1@iw.net
leadercourier-times.com
 4 days ago

At its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 2, the Jefferson City Council moved to set a deadline for repairs to the property at 113 N. 3rd St. The property, owned by Duane Tielke, was red-tagged nearly three years ago, which means no one can live in it until it passes plumbing and electrical inspections. However, Police Chief Randy Crum said people have been moving more things into the house and neighbors have seen people inside the home at all hours. Three of those neighbors – Debbie Broveak, Mark LaFleur and Cheryl McIntosh – attended the meeting to express their concerns. Crum said they all have the same question:

www.leadercourier-times.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, SD
Union County, SD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferson Fire And Rescue#Leader Courier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....

Comments / 0

Community Policy