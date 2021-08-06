Clock running for Tielke property

At its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 2, the Jefferson City Council moved to set a deadline for repairs to the property at 113 N. 3rd St. The property, owned by Duane Tielke, was red-tagged nearly three years ago, which means no one can live in it until it passes plumbing and electrical inspections. However, Police Chief Randy Crum said people have been moving more things into the house and neighbors have seen people inside the home at all hours. Three of those neighbors – Debbie Broveak, Mark LaFleur and Cheryl McIntosh – attended the meeting to express their concerns. Crum said they all have the same question: