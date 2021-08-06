Kiszla: Get out of Mom’s way! Allyson Felix wins 10th medal of storied Olympic career in 400 meters.
TOKYO — The toughest job a woman can love?. By comparison, winning 10 Olympic medals is no sweat. At age 35, Allyson Felix is the first female in the 121 years women have been running track at the Summer Games to earn 10 medals. And that’s no small feat, not only requiring swift feet, but the stubborn refusal to put those feet up in retirement after four trips to the Olympics.www.fortmorgantimes.com
Comments / 0