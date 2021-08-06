Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Kiszla: Get out of Mom’s way! Allyson Felix wins 10th medal of storied Olympic career in 400 meters.

By Mark Kiszla
Fort Morgan Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — The toughest job a woman can love?. By comparison, winning 10 Olympic medals is no sweat. At age 35, Allyson Felix is the first female in the 121 years women have been running track at the Summer Games to earn 10 medals. And that’s no small feat, not only requiring swift feet, but the stubborn refusal to put those feet up in retirement after four trips to the Olympics.

www.fortmorgantimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Camryn
Person
Stephenie Ann Mcpherson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Running Track#Bronze Medal#Motherhood#Icu#Nike#Covid#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportswcn247.com

Felix sets a record, wins bronze for 10th Olympic medal

TOKYO (AP) — Allyson Felix finished third in the 400 meters to win her 10th medal and become the most-decorated woman in the history of Olympic track. The 35-year-old stalwart of American track and field started in the outside lane and outraced Stephanie Ann McPherson of Jamaica to take third place by .15 seconds. Shaunae Miller-Uibo blew away the field and won in 48.36 seconds to defend her Olympic title from Rio de Janeiro. Felix’s 10th medal broke a tie with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey. It also matches Carl Lewis. The victory for Felix comes nearly three years after she helped spearhead a conversation about the way women are treated in track. She had a daughter in 2018.
SportsTimes Daily

Allyson Felix's 11th Olympic medal comes in US 4x400 relay

TOKYO (AP) — Allyson Felix won her 11th career Olympic medal Saturday, combining with her American teammates to finish the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Allyson Felix wins 400-meter bronze, yet another medal in lifetime of accomplishments

TOKYO — Allyson Felix dropped onto her back and looked up at the sky above Olympic Stadium, her breath depleted but her hope of winning a medal still filling her heart. When she saw the scoreboard and realized she had finished third in the women’s 400-meter race Friday night, she thought not of having made history by winning her 10th Olympic medal and becoming the all-time leader in medals among female track and field athletes, or of tying Carl Lewis for the most Olympic track and field medals won by an American.
Fairfield, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Tokyo Olympics overnight: Wrestling comeback, Allyson Felix wins medal No. 10

Good morning, it’s a little after 8 a.m. in the Bay Area, and past midnight in Tokyo as the Olympics head into their final weekend. You probably missed how Fairfield’s Luis Grijalva did, but the dreamer finished twelfth in the 5,000-meter race — running for Guatemala. Ann Killion has the story from Japan. And the American women are a win away from their seventh consecutive gold in Olympic basketball after crushing Serbia 79-59 to advance.
SportsWSLS

Track and field in review: Felix wins medal No. 11, 400m hurdles records obliterated

Men's 10,000m: Twenty-one-year-old Selemon Barega, the 2019 world silver medalist, held off world record-holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda to return Ethiopia atop the podium for the first time since the back-to-back eras of Haile Gebrselassie and Kenenisa Bekele, who together took home four straight Olympic golds for the East African nation from 1996 to 2012.
Sportsblackchronicle.com

Allyson Felix Becomes The Most Decorated American Track Olympian Ever

Allyson Felix has already cemented her name as a legend in the annals of American track and field and yet she continues to shatter records well into her career. Felix, who recently became the most decorated American woman track athlete in Olympics history is now the most decorated American track athlete in the history of the Games.
Sportsmiamitimesonline.com

Allyson Felix twins a record-setting 11 medals

Allyson Felix knows the way to the Olympic medals stand better than any runner alive. She made her record-setting 11th trip there Saturday, after starring as the headliner on a 4 x 400-meter relay win that featured a who’s who of American running. With the gold medal dangling from her...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Allyson Felix Wants To Be ‘Present In The Moment’ After Becoming Most Decorated Woman In Olympic Track History

Allyson Felix revealed the last 24 hours have been ‘incredibly humbling’ as she won her 11th Olympic medal and seventh gold in an EXCLUSIVE new interview!. Allyson Felix just solidified her place in Olympics history: the 35-year-old is officially the most decorated woman in track, winning her 11th medal and seventh gold on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the 2020 Summer Olympics. “It’s only been less than 24 hours. At this moment, it is incredibly humbling,” she said to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting her What’s Your Legacy campaign with Pantene. “I have such gratitude for everyone who has come before me who has given me so much inspiration and who have paved the way. I know I would not be sitting here with accomplishments that I have without others. It’s a very special feeling and yea, it’s pretty neat,” she added via video on Aug. 8.
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star cheers as her athlete beau triumphantly helps U.S. basketball team score a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner is celebrating after her boyfriend, Team USA basketball star Devin Booker, helped his team to an Olympic gold medal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy