Kiszla: Get out of Mom’s way! Allyson Felix wins 10th medal of storied Olympic career in 400 meters.

Allyson Felix revealed the last 24 hours have been ‘incredibly humbling’ as she won her 11th Olympic medal and seventh gold in an EXCLUSIVE new interview!. Allyson Felix just solidified her place in Olympics history: the 35-year-old is officially the most decorated woman in track, winning her 11th medal and seventh gold on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the 2020 Summer Olympics. “It’s only been less than 24 hours. At this moment, it is incredibly humbling,” she said to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting her What’s Your Legacy campaign with Pantene. “I have such gratitude for everyone who has come before me who has given me so much inspiration and who have paved the way. I know I would not be sitting here with accomplishments that I have without others. It’s a very special feeling and yea, it’s pretty neat,” she added via video on Aug. 8.