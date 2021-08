Chelsea Leathers painted a word-picture in the letter she sent to friends and family asking for something simple: Water. “I want you to imagine with me a dusty, dry bright day where every little task takes energy from you. You look up at the scorching sun as your body aches for water,” Leathers wrote. “Your community doesn’t have a well nearby, so you trek to the nearest source of water which is smelly, muddy and buzzing with flies. You hope that this is enough to satisfy your thirst, not only for yourself, but also for your little ones. They’re parched, too, and you long to meet their need of water.”