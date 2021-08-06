Cancel
Some getting COVID-19 booster as WHO calls for halt

Times-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, experts and concerned citizens are making their own risk-based decisions. (Aug. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/120943fe973c4236b8fefcb6a058dfbd.

TravelPulse

WTTC Calls for Universal Acceptance of Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) today released a statement containing the industry organization’s latest call for the worldwide recognition and acceptance of all approved COVID-19 vaccine brands and batches. Last month, this business forum comprised of travel and tourism sector leaders issued a similar appeal to the world’s...
MilitaryTimes-Herald

Pentagon to require COVID vaccine for all troops

Members of the U.S. military will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next month under a plan laid out by the Pentagon Monday and endorsed by President Joe Biden. (Aug. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Times-Herald

Biden blasts bans on mask mandates as 'disingenuous'

President Joe Biden says he finds it "disingenuous" that some of the same governors who complain of federal overreach on coronavirus measures are now pushing to ban or nullify mask mandates imposed by localities and schools in their states. (Aug. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
PharmaceuticalsWashington Examiner

Mike Rowe is right about the unvaccinated

Over the weekend, television host Mike Rowe responded to a user on Facebook who had asked him why he didn’t do more to encourage his viewers to get the coronavirus vaccines. Rowe’s response was one of the better I’ve seen: He said he had gotten vaccinated as soon as he was able, that he believed the vaccines work, but he understands the reasons why so many people are still hesitant.
deseret.com

A COVID-19 variant ‘more infectious than the delta variant’ will hit U.S. in 2-4 months

Dr. Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, predicted that the fall will have a dark turn in the coronavirus pandemic. Redfield said on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that he thinks the coronavirus will continue to replicate quickly among humans, and so the risk of variant evolution is high.

