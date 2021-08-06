Week of Aug. 6 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

As a public service, the BenitoLink team provides a frequent roundup of recent COVID-19 related data, resources and articles about San Benito County. As of 3:44 p.m. on Aug. 6, 6,342 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first confirmed case in February 2020. Eighty-one are active patients, 6,197 have recovered, five are hospitalized and 64 have died, with the latest deaths reported Aug. 4. For the most updated information, including bi-weekly statistics about variants and number of vaccinated individuals visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard. (The county will provide graph reports every Tuesday and Thursday. The dashboard is updated daily.)