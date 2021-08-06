Cancel
Sylmar I-210 Closed this Weekend

By Sponsored Content
sanfernandosun.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestbound Interstate 210 (I-210) at Roxford St. in Sylmar will close for paving work from 10:00 p.m. on Aug. 6 through 5:00 a.m. on Aug. 9. Nearby residents and businesses may experience dust, vibrations, and noise associated with the construction. Motorists are encouraged to use State Route 118 (SR-118) instead. Drivers should expect delays and check traffic conditions before leaving for their destination using the Caltrans Quickmap. Roadwork is weather permitting, and the schedule is subject to change. Caltrans reminds motorists to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone”. To learn more visit the Caltrans website.

