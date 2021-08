While cycling has grown in popularity in recent years, it has especially boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic as people moved to the outdoors to exercise and looked for alternatives to public transportation. At the same time, cycling has become more dangerous—according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, cycling traffic fatalities increased by 35% from 2009 to 2019. Cities with bad traffic and less bike-friendly infrastructure are particularly dangerous for cyclists. In Charlotte, cyclist fatalities account for 3% of all vehicle fatalities. And if you’ve ever driven on Queens Road West in Charlotte you’re probably shocked that number isn’t higher.