Wayne County advises mask-wearing indoors again

LYONS — Wayne County Thursday joined with Ontario and Seneca counties in advising that people wear masks indoors in public places because of a rising number of cases of COVID-19. The culprit is likely the Delta variant, which has been proven to be “drastically more contagious and carries increased risks of severe illness, hospitalization and death,” according to a press release from Wayne County Administrator Rick House. “In fact, Wayne County Public Health is now seeing more cases in children than ever before.”