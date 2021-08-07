Lowry on 1st game back in Toronto: 'I know I'm going to cry'
Toronto Raptors icon Kyle Lowry is well aware his highly-anticipated return to Canada as a member of the Miami Heat will be an incredibly emotional affair next season. "I'm not looking forward to that first game back (in Toronto) because I know I'm going to get a tribute, and I know I'm going to cry," Lowry acknowledged to reporters, including TSN's Josh Lewenberg, shortly after he officially became a member of the Heat through a sign-and-trade agreement.www.thescore.com
Comments / 0