Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lowry on 1st game back in Toronto: 'I know I'm going to cry'

By Josh Weinstein
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Raptors icon Kyle Lowry is well aware his highly-anticipated return to Canada as a member of the Miami Heat will be an incredibly emotional affair next season. "I'm not looking forward to that first game back (in Toronto) because I know I'm going to get a tribute, and I know I'm going to cry," Lowry acknowledged to reporters, including TSN's Josh Lewenberg, shortly after he officially became a member of the Heat through a sign-and-trade agreement.

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Kyle Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#Tsn#The Associated Press#Maple Leaf Sports#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Raptors GM responds to Goran Dragic’s harsh Toronto comments

It is a natural part of life in professional sports: A trade relocates a player to a less desirable team. The Toronto Raptors are trying to deal with that situation after Goran Dragic, a central piece of the Miami Heat’s 2020 Eastern Conference championship roster, went to Canada as a result of the Heat’s acquisition of Raptor legend Kyle Lowry.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Raptors: Coach compares Precious Achiuwa to Draymond Green

The Toronto Raptors decided to turn the page on the Kyle Lowry era, as a trade that sent him to the Miami Heat brought back a return package headline by former All-Star Goran Dragic and 2020 first-round pick Precious Achiuwa. Achiuwa may not have set the world on fire by...
NBAtheScore

Dragic sorry for comments on Raptors: 'It didn't come out the right way'

Goran Dragic has apologized to Toronto Raptors fans for his earlier comments about joining the team. "I would like to apologize. It didn't come out the right way," Dragic told Sportsnet's Michael Grange on Monday. "I know they love their team, and they should be proud, it is one of the best of organizations in the NBA.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Raptors trade is focused on Pascal Siakam to Portland

It has been an eventful offseason for the Portland Trail Blazers with much of it being noise about superstar Damian Lillard potentially forcing his way out of town. That hasn’t happened but the team still has work to do after not making a splash in either the NBA Draft or free agency.
NBAbardown.com

Kyle Lowry says he's going to cry when he returns to Toronto and hypes up Fred VanVleet

Kyle Lowry didn’t expect to play in Toronto for more than two years, but now he’s leaving the Raptors as the greatest player in franchise history. The 6-time NBA All-Star and one-time NBA champion spoke to the media for the first time since officially joining the Miami Heat and nothing but great things to say about his time with the Raptors and his time in Toronto.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Raptors trade is centered around Pascal Siakam

It has been a relatively quiet NBA free agency period for the Toronto Raptors. This makes one think that a big trade could be on the horizon. Masai Ujiri has to have a plan moving forward and it could be put into action at some point. The Boston Celtics could be the trade partner that fits best with the Raptors.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Kings, Warriors, Clippers reportedly 'enamored' with Raptors' Pascal Siakam

Three Western Conference teams have their eyes on Pascal Siakam. According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers are especially "enamored" with the Toronto Raptors veteran. A source with knowledge of the situation told Anderson that Raptors president of basketball...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Doesn't Want To Play For The Raptors: "Toronto Isn't My Preferred Destination. I Have Higher Ambitions."

Goran Dragic was part of the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat from the Toronto Raptors. Goran Dragic was one of the longest-tenured members of the Heat and had one All-Star selection during his time there. While Kyle Lowry was obviously happy to take the chance to join the Miami Heat, it seems as though Goran Dragic isn't fond of Toronto as a destination.
NBAYardbarker

Fred VanVleet responds to Pascal Siakam trade rumors

Siakam blossomed into a legitimate star for Toronto during their 2018-19 campaign. His efforts earned him the Most Improved Player award for the year. Moreover, his added contributions helped the Raptors win their first NBA championship in their first-ever trip to the NBA finals. As the seasons came by, more...
NBAUWBadgers.com

'The Journey is the Reward': Dekker back in NBA

MADISON, Wis. — When Sam Dekker extended his basketball journey to Russia and boarded the plane for a professional team in Krasnodar, there was no guarantee of a return flight to the NBA where the former Wisconsin standout had spent the previous four seasons with four different organizations. But on...
NBANBA Analysis Network

3 teams who could consider trying to trade for Raptors’ Fred VanVleet

The Toronto Raptors had a changing of the guard this NBA offseason on their roster. Long-time starting point guard Kyle Lowry moved on in free agency, agreeing to a three-year, $90 million deal with the Miami Heat. A sign-and-trade was worked out, as the Raptors most decorated player in franchise...
NBAhypebeast.com

NBA To Reportedly Investigate Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball Trades for Tampering

The NBA could be launching an investigation of the sign-and-trade deals of Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball due to possible tampering. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Twitter, adding that the “NBA is expected to examine early contact on those deals ahead of the opening of free agency at 6 PM ET on Monday, sources tell ESPN.” Woj also shared that the league “elevated maximum tampering fine to $10M for teams” two years ago, as well as “opened [the] door for suspension of executives, forfeiture of draft picks and voiding of contracts. Team execs can also have their communications – such as phone records, texts and emails – randomly audited.”
NBANBC Sports

Goran Dragic apologizes to Raptors fans

Goran Dragic, sent from the Heat to the Raptors in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade, said: Toronto is not my preferred destination. I have higher ambitions. We’ll see. “My message basically, to all Toronto fans, is I would like to apologize. It didn’t come out the right way. I know they love their team, and they should be proud, it is one of the best organizations in the NBA. They’ve already won a championship and I didn’t, so what I said, it really was not appropriate,” said Dragic.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kyle Lowry's Former Teammate Details How He Is A Perfect Fit With The Miami Heat: "He's Going To Help In That Leadership Role."

Kyle Lowry has had a fantastic career with the Toronto Raptors. As a Raptors, Kyle Lowry had 6 All-Star appearances and was part of the 2019 championship run. While Lowry will forever be a cherished legend in Toronto, his time there came to an end during this free agency period. It was clear that the Toronto Raptors were going in a different direction age-wise with their core, and Kyle Lowry ended up joining the Miami Heat via sign-and-trade, to try and chase a championship with his friend Jimmy Butler.
NBAraptorsrepublic.com

Masai Ujiri returns, but the Raptors offseason was far from ideal

It’s a word and a concept that is deeply ingrained in the minds of Raptors’ fans, especially those who have followed the team closely under the leadership of Masai Ujiri, particularly over the past two years. Ujiri prioritizes flexibility not just on the court with players that can play multiple positions and thrive in different schemes, but also off the court in how he approached this offseason. In fact, flexibility was the main justification for the Raptors losing Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka last offseason, preferring to preserve cap space rather than hand out multi-year deals, and at the 2021 trade deadline, when the Raptors decided to hold onto Kyle Lowry and flip Norman Powell for Gary Trent Jr. and his smaller cap-hold, retaining flexibility in order to have as many options as possible this offseason in hopes of increasing the the Toronto Raptors odds to win a championship in the near future.
NBAYardbarker

Kyle Lowry Reportedly Took $5M Less To Sign With The Miami Heat Over The New Orleans Pelicans

While we all know that Kyle Lowry ended up moving to the Miami Heat through a sign and trade with the Toronto Raptors, many other teams were vying for his services, and for good reason. Kyle Lowry is a 6-time All-Star and a proven veteran who has won a championship in Toronto. He is an amazing facilitator and shooter, and Lowry tends to do all the little things that help a team win. With his playstyle, Lowry would likely fit on any team, whether it be a veteran team trying to win a championship or a young team in need of leadership and guidance.
NBAComplex

Goran Dragic Has ‘Higher Ambitions’ Than Playing for Raptors

UPDATED 08/09, 8:21 p.m. ET: Goron Dragic has apologized to Toronto Raptors fans for his earlier comments about the city not being his preferred destination. “I would like to apologize. It didn’t come out the right way,” Dragic told Sportsnet’s Michael Grange on Monday. “I know they love their team, and they should be proud, it is one of the best of organizations in the NBA.
NBAchatsports.com

Top 5 Kyle Lowry records helped set with the Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors holds the championship trophy during the Toronto Raptors Victory Parade on June 17, 2019 (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) The era of Kyle Lowry is officially over, as the Toronto Raptors’ greatest player of all time has officially begun a new chapter in his career with the Miami Heat. After a sign and trade between the Raptors and Miami, the free agent will renew efforts to win more championships in South Beach.
NBACBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball: How offseason moves impact values including Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry and Kemba Walker

Analyzing the NBA offseason, in particular player movement, is key to getting a leg up on the competition heading into Fantasy drafts. Looking at teams on paper and accurately predicting how the players will mesh -- who will thrive and who won't -- can sometimes be an exercise in futility. But the melding of research and guesswork is all part of the fun of playing Fantasy sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy