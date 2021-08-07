Summer Sky Festival brings family friendly fun

Heritage Center of Clark County hosts free event on Saturday. If the thought of going back to school is a drag, the Summer Sky Festival aims to lift your spirits up. The 11th annual family-friendly event that celebrates a good time together downtown before heading back to class is back after a year off, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 outside the Heritage Center of Clark County, 117 S. Fountain Ave. The free event is sponsored by Clark County Job and Family Services along with the Heritage Center.