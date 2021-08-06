Push Play On An Alpharetta Music Getaway Features More Than 70 Concerts

Concerts in North Texas this week are nothing if not eclectic — both in the variety of concerts, but among the bill lineups within those concerts. Whether it's a blend of genres, such as the Uforia Latino Mix Live festival on Thursday or J&J's Pizza's farewell show Sunday night or even a little trio of trios at Main at South Side, concerts this week stand out for fearlessly putting together lineups as carefully curated as a Spotify playlist. Also standing out this week are some big names: rap group Cypress Hill, country singer Gary P. Nunn and metal band Mothership. Still looking for more for your concert calendar this week? We've got it.