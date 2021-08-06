Push Play On An Alpharetta Music Getaway Features More Than 70 Concerts
Visitors are invited to rock out at more than 70 concerts throughout the city this fall. ALPHARETTA, GA - (August 4, 2021) – Live music is back and Alpharetta’s toe-tappin’, finger snappin’ lineup is jam-packed with concerts from every genre. Fall is the perfect time to push play and start planning a getaway to this music-filled destination. From every corner of the city, music lovers can find an acoustic artist crooning, a band rocking or a unique musical experience waiting to be seen and heard. More than 70 concerts and music events await visitors before the end of October.With so many concerts to take in, Alpharetta invites travelers to plan an “Push Play On An Alpharetta Music Getaway” adventure this autumn.www.yesweekly.com
