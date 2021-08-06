Cancel
Push Play On An Alpharetta Music Getaway Features More Than 70 Concerts

Yes Weekly
 5 days ago

Visitors are invited to rock out at more than 70 concerts throughout the city this fall. ALPHARETTA, GA - (August 4, 2021) – Live music is back and Alpharetta’s toe-tappin’, finger snappin’ lineup is jam-packed with concerts from every genre. Fall is the perfect time to push play and start planning a getaway to this music-filled destination. From every corner of the city, music lovers can find an acoustic artist crooning, a band rocking or a unique musical experience waiting to be seen and heard. More than 70 concerts and music events await visitors before the end of October.With so many concerts to take in, Alpharetta invites travelers to plan an “Push Play On An Alpharetta Music Getaway” adventure this autumn.

Related
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dubuque concert venues see live music roaring back

After navigating massive challenges for the past 17 months, national trends and local success stories suggest the live music industry is making a major comeback. That phenomenon was on display last week, when Ticketmaster released its quarterly earnings and reported that June was the fourth-highest month for ticket sales in its history, which dates back to the mid-1970s.
Brunswick, GAelegantislandliving.net

Brunswick Music District Concerts To Continue

EIL is happy to share that the Downtown Development Authority has agreed to continue Brunswick Music District concerts through the end of 2021. We’ve had some amazing bands performing, including Salt Water Gypseas, Austin Neal and Savannah Road, and Idle Hands (on the SoGlo Guitar Gallery stage), and great crowds coming out to enjoy the music. Concert sponsorship opportunities are still available, so please contact Susan at 912.267.9991 if you’d like get your name out there as a supporter of the local live music scene. Check the I’m With the Band blog on the EIL website to see who’s playing each weekend.
Quilcene, WAPort Townsend Leader

Trio Hava to play Concerts in the Barn

This upcoming weekend of Concerts in the Barn will be host to Trio Hava. Trio Hava – consisting of Elisa Barston, violin, Amy Barston, cello, and Jessica Choe, piano – will perform Saturday, July 31, and Sunday, Aug. 1. The Barston sisters are veterans to Concerts in the Barn, but...
Weatherhampton.gov

Music by the Bay Summer Concert Series

Music by the Bay is back! Join us for our free concert in Continental Park. Performers are TBA. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Fort Monroe Theatre located at 41 Tidball Road.
Bellport, NYlongislandadvance.net

Bandshell concert featuring Gibbons a hit

Music lovers from near and far recently flocked to Bellport Village’s bandshell for a concert featuring 2020 “American Idol” contestant Shannon Gibbons, who performed with her band Shannon Gibbons and Friends. Gibbons sang songs new and old, including The Cranberries’ 1994 hit “Zombie,” Harry Styles’s “Watermelon Sugar” and even an original tune.
Phoenix, AZPhoenix New Times

Valley Bar Is Starting Concerts Again Soon, Plus More Phoenix Music News

Here’s a rundown of recent headlines from the metro Phoenix music and concert scene, including details about the long-awaited return of a popular music venue, a fundraiser for dearly departed local artist, and the retirement of a local radio DJ. Valley Bar Reopening on August 18. After being closed for...
Dallas, TXDallas Observer

10 Best Concerts of the Week: Cypress Hill, Calliope Musicals, Mothership and More

Concerts in North Texas this week are nothing if not eclectic — both in the variety of concerts, but among the bill lineups within those concerts. Whether it's a blend of genres, such as the Uforia Latino Mix Live festival on Thursday or J&J's Pizza's farewell show Sunday night or even a little trio of trios at Main at South Side, concerts this week stand out for fearlessly putting together lineups as carefully curated as a Spotify playlist. Also standing out this week are some big names: rap group Cypress Hill, country singer Gary P. Nunn and metal band Mothership. Still looking for more for your concert calendar this week? We've got it.
Poland, MESun-Journal

The Cobblestones featured at Sunset Concert

Poland Spring Preservation Society’s Sunset Concert series will feature Cobblestone at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at The Gazebo at Poland Springs Resort, at 640 Main St. in Poland Springs. The Cobblestones are made up of vocalist Carolyn Costanzi, guitarist/vocalist Michael Plourde, percussionist Mark Plourde and Tony Simmons, bassist. We...
Musicvegas24seven.com

The Underground Features Live Music, Limited-Edition Cocktails and More in August

(The Underground offers Aperol Spritz to celebrate National Prosecco Day. Photo Courtesy of The Mob Museum) THE UNDERGROUND SPEAKEASY AT THE MOB MUSEUM FEATURES LIVE MUSIC, LIMITED-EDITION COCKTAILS AND MORE IN AUGUST. In August, The Underground speakeasy and distillery inside The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and...
Hendersonville, NCthelaurelofasheville.com

Annual Music Festival Features Latin, Jazz Concerts

The Music Foundation of WNC presents the 3rd Annual Music Festival Saturday, August 14, at 2 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Community College’s Thomas Auditorium. The event, hosted by the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra, is free and open to the public. Attendees should arrive one hour early for seating. “Our inspiration...
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Livermore's SPARC on the Park, Hispanic Heritage Center to Feature Latin Music Concert at Stockmen's Park

Downtown Livermore will come alive Saturday, July 31, with the SPARC on the Park concert series. In celebration of the area’s diverse cultures, the newly renamed SPARC Theater is co-producing with Hispanic Heritage Center an evening of music, performance and celebration at the newly built Stockmen’s Park, located in the heart of downtown Livermore. Shakespeare’s Associates, which produces Shakespeare in the Vineyard and have a development agreement with the City of Livermore to build Black Box theater, stated in a press release that it is focusing its energy on collaborations that strengthen the community.
Hinsdale, NYTimes-Herald

Free music to be featured in Hinsdale

HINSDALE — The Hinsdale Historical Association is hosting Music in the Park at the Main Street Park. The Allegany Alumni and Friends Band will perform at 7 p.m. Monday. On Sept. 13 at 7 p.m., The Twin Tiers Band will be featured. On Sept. 14 at the Hinsdale American Legion...

