Friday Flotsam

We’re getting so close with this renovation. One week left. And I (think?) I mean it! We’re two weeks and a day in, with sixish days to go. It’s so dusty. It’s such chaos. It’s such a mess. Nothing is where it’s supposed to be. The bottoms of our feet and shoes are coated with sheet rock dust and dried drywall mud. Planks of extra sheet rock and trim are leaned against all the walls. The kitchen door is blocked off. There’s a huge shopvac in my view 88% of the time. A few plants are suffering in their temporary lower-lit spots. (I should probably rearrange today.) It smells like a construction site. I’M SO EXCITED!