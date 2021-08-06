Cancel
Greensboro, NC

U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championships to take place at Greensboro Aquatic Center

By Andrew Brown
Yes Weekly
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS – The 2021 U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championship – the first major U.S. Paralympics Swimming competition post-Tokyo – will be hosted at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S. Paralympics Swimming announced today. Competition is set to run from December 17-19, 2021, and the event will be live streamed with details coming soon.

