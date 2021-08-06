Cancel
U.S. State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The State Department on Friday announced the addition of five alleged Islamist militants to its Specially Designated Global Terrorist list, requiring the blocking of any ownership or interests in U.S. properties they hold. The designations also expose to possible U.S. sanctions individuals or foreign financial institutions who...

