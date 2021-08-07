Cancel
Emery County, UT

Community Donates Lunch, Supplies To Miners After Deadly Flash Flood In Emery County

By Ladd Egan, KSL TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMERY COUNTY, Utah – As clean-up efforts continued Friday at Gentry Mountain Mine following a deadly flash flood, the community donated lunch and supplies to miners. “We’ve had businesses reach out to us with large donations,” said Janalee Luke with the Emery County Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve had individuals reach out to us and neighboring counties and they’ve been very generous in their donations.”

