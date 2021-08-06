Cancel
Help us welcome this new #little: Noah Jase Fullerton

By County 10
county10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon and Kenisha Fullerton welcomed their first baby and beautiful son, Noah Jase Fullerton on August 5th, 2021 at 7:42 CST in Bentonville, Arkansas. Noah weighed 8lbs, 12oz and measured 20 inches long. First time Grandparents, Daryl & Sonja Fullerton and Jason & Stacie Muehler were so excited to welcome...

