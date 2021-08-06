Help us welcome this new #little: Noah Jase Fullerton

CJR Student Staff, Trieste Oatis, uses her experience as a transfer student to help welcome our incoming Beauty for Ashes students. Here at the Center for Justice and Reconciliation, our students are integral to our work. Their experiences and perspectives help drive our initiatives forward. One such student has used her insight to shape our Beauty for Ashes program. Trieste Oatis joined the CJR as a student staff member in early 2021. Her passion for addressing issues of human trafficking, racial justice, and environmental justice initially drew her to the center as a student ambassador. As a transfer and commuter student, she had unique insight into the challenges of attending Point Loma as a non-traditional student. Trieste has been working on building an orientation for the students participating in the Beauty for Ashes scholarship, she says.
