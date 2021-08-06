Cancel
Coutume Café – Proof that Paris has good coffee

By Alix Mengin
spottedbylocals.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoutume café is THE place in Paris you should take any sceptic who still believes that it is impossible to find a good cup of coffee in the French capital. Admittedly, I am no coffee expert but having grown up in The Netherlands, spent a year in Berlin and a year in London, I have definitely taken a taste to it. Coutume was the first place I found in Paris where I could get my regular order: a flat white with oat milk. I remember struggling to explain what I wanted in Parisian cafés (“It’s like a double espresso with milk foam” or “a cappuccino with more coffee and less milk”, forget trying to get non-dairy milk) but the struggle is no more!

