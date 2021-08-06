Rue Férou – A celebration of literature

Unless you actually enter it, rue Férou in Paris’ 6th arrondissement is, at least in appearance, just another small and quiet street. However, if you walk in from the side facing the Jardin du Luxembourg, a few steps will suffice to notice the inscription of Rimbaud’s Bâteau Ivre on the walls of what is now a tax center. Surprisingly, the idea for the fresco came from a Dutch foundation, tegen-Beeld, in the context of an initiative called “Wall Poems.” After endless negotiations with the local authorities and thanks to the financial support of the Dutch Embassy as well as over 200 Dutch donors, the wall was officially inaugurated in 2012.